Can you get pulled over by an unmarked patrol car? What to do if you're unsure of a stop

In June 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed "Back the Blue" legislation that strengthened legal protections for police and created some steeper crime penalties.

The law also changed how Iowans need to react if they're pulled over by an unmarked squad car. Here's what you should know if you encounter law enforcement in an unmarked car.

What did Iowa's 'Back the Blue' legislation from 2021 entail?

Senate File 342 created higher penalties for protest-related crimes such as rioting and unlawful assembly and expanded definitions of other crimes like assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.

Some other elements of the law included:

Civil immunity for drivers of vehicles who injure someone who is blocking traffic while engaging in disorderly conduct or participating in a protest without a permit. The driver must exercise "due care" at the time and not engage in "reckless or willful misconduct."

An expanded charge of "eluding" to include failing to stop for an officer in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle.

How should drivers respond to an unmarked police car under the Iowa's 'Back the Blue' law?

Drivers may be confused if an unmarked squad car tries to pull them over. The first thing drivers should do is to acknowledge the police officer.

"We don't suggest continuing to drive," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, the public information officer for the Iowa State Patrol. "If you were getting pulled over for excessive speed, don't continue to drive with an excessive speed. Slow your vehicle down, acknowledge that you're being pulled over."

Dinkla also said he encourages citizens who are questioning if the squad car belongs to a real police officer or who feel unsafe to pull over in a better lit area and even call 911.

Turning your hazard lights and signaling that you intend to stop is also recommended, said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department.

If you call 911, be prepared to provide your location and direction of travel, Parizek said. A dispatcher can alert the police officer to your intentions and help find a safe location to pull over.

What should you know about unmarked squad cars in Iowa?

Each local law enforcement agency has slightly different kinds of unmarked vehicles and uses for them. Broadly, however, officials say the unmarked vehicles help ensure traffic safety and are also used in undercover situations, or for administrative purposes.

Some departments assign a certain number of unmarked cars to detectives, administrators or patrol sergeants.

Iowans can still get arrested or cited by an officer in an unmarked vehicle, and that discretion is up to each officer.

How does the Iowa State Patrol use unmarked squad cars?

The Iowa State Patrol has 56 unmarked patrol vehicles in all of Iowa. Dinkla said they range from Ford Explorers to Dodge Durangos and Chargers, which are the department's standard fleet vehicles.

The Iowa State Patrol's unmarked vehicles are a bit easier to verify, as they are equipped with emergency lights, inside the squad car rather than on top, Dinkla said.

"So if someone were to be pulled over, they would know that it was a police officer," Dinkla said. "It wouldn't just be a random car making a stop."

How does the Des Moines Police Department use unmarked squad cars?

Des Moines police have 43 unmarked patrol vehicles, ranging from Ford Escapes and Explorers, Chevrolet Impalas, Jeep Liberties and more.

These vehicles primarily aren't out on patrol, but are assigned to executive staff, police academy, CSI unit, homeland security, police radio and used as replacement vehicles. The department has used unmarked vehicles in this capacity for decades, Parizek said.

The department only uses marked vehicles to make traffic stops, but there are times when an unmarked car may try to stop a vehicle.

The department's guidelines state:

"In the event an officer in an unmarked police vehicle may need a vehicle stopped, they may follow the vehicle at a safe distance, obeying all traffic laws, until a marked police vehicle intercepts the vehicle, and if at that point a pursuit occurs, the officer in the unmarked police vehicle shall abandon the pursuit."

What other departments have unmarked patrol cars?

Sgt. Scott Crouch talks about an unmarked police SUV with Gayanne Smith and David Appelhans of Ankeny Tuesday, May 19, 2015, during the Ankeny Police Department’s Free Community Picnic at the police headquarters in Ankeny.

Ankeny : The department has four unmarked squad cars assigned to administrative personnel and the Community Engagement Team, said Sgt. Corey Schneden. The cars are not regularly used for traffic stops.

Altoona: The Altoona Police Department has one semi-marked patrol vehicle, an all black Chevy Tahoe with reflective graphics, and two completely unmarked, one Ford Utility and a Chevy Tahoe.

Clive : The Clive Police Department has an unmarked Dodge Charger, which is used for traffic enforcement. The department also has an unmarked Dodge Durango used by its crisis intervention team.

Johnston : The department does not assign uniformed officers to unmarked patrol vehicles as a matter of routine, said Chief Dennis McDaniel.

Urbandale : Officers use one unmarked black Ford for traffic enforcement. A second unmarked vehicle is used for crisis intervention.

Waukee: The Waukee Police Department does not deploy unmarked vehicles for patrol. The department has one unmarked silver SUV assigned to crisis intervention, and four unmarked vehicles for administrative or investigation use.

West Des Moines : The department does not have unmarked patrol vehicles and tries to make its vehicles as flashy and recognizable as possible, said Sgt. Adam Porath, the department's public information officer.

Windsor Heights : The department has five unmarked patrol vehicles, four Fords and one Dodge.

Polk County Sheriff: All of the 42 unmarked vehicles owned by the Polk County Sheriff's Department are utilized for other functions and are not used as patrol vehicles.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Unmarked cop cars can pull you over in Iowa. What to do during a stop