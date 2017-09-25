As Puerto Rico reels from hurricane, Trump focuses on football

Since Hurricane Maria ripped across Puerto Rico last week, President Trump has tweeted or retweeted more than 50 messages. Just one was about the hurricane.

“Governor @RicardoRossello, We are with you and the people of Puerto Rico,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, hours after Maria made landfall on the U.S. territory. “Stay safe! #PRStrong.”

Governor @RicardoRossello–

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017





Since then, Trump has largely focused his Twitter attention on a dispute with National Football League players kneeling during the national anthem, with more than a dozen tweets or retweets related to the protests.

“The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race,” Trump tweeted early Monday in a flurry of Twitter posts defending his comments. “It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017





Many took notice of Trump’s passion for this issue and his relative silence on the ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico.

Your periodic reminder an entire island of millions of Americans is without power, in a desperate situation, and Trump is fighting the NFL. — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) September 24, 2017





By the way, Trump's Katrina is happening right now in Puerto Rico. He's trolling the NFL while an entire US territory is devastated. — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 24, 2017





The population of Puerto Rico is larger than that of 21 US states. Would a similar crisis in Iowa get the same lack of attention? — Ray Suarez (@RaySuarezNews) September 24, 2017





The Category 4 storm battered Puerto Rico, killing at least 10 people, leaving millions without power and virtually the entire island without cell phone communications. Officials say that 95 percent of the wireless towers were knocked out of service. And a major dam in northwest Puerto Rico holding back the waters of Lake Guajataca suffered a large crack and is threatening to collapse.

“The devastation in Puerto Rico has set us back nearly 20 to 30 years,” Jenniffer González-Colón, Puerto Rico’s nonvoting representative in the U.S. Congress, said Sunday. “The destruction of properties, of flattened structures, of families without homes, of debris everywhere. The island’s greenery is gone.”

A group of Puerto Rico mayors convened an emergency meeting with Ricardo Rosselló, governor of Puerto Rico, on Saturday, describing “apocalyptic” conditions in their communities, many of which have run out of fuel and water.

Last week, Trump declared Puerto Rico a major disaster and pledged the full support of the U.S. government. While basic supplies have begun moving into Puerto Rico, extensive damage to airports, harbors and roads in Maria’s wake has left the island largely isolated — complicating federal relief efforts.

Senior Hill aide says WH expected to send disaster aid request to Congress in 1st/2nd week of Oct for Puerto Rico. That gets ball rolling. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2017





Hey @realDonaldTrump you can't wait that long. There will be a lot of American deaths on your watch if you wait that long. https://t.co/lwvtbcdtHU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 25, 2017





“We still need some more help. This is clearly a critical disaster in Puerto Rico,” Rosselló told the Washington Post on Sunday night. “It can’t be minimized and we can’t start overlooking us now that the storm passed, because the danger lurks.”

One America Appeal — the fundraising effort launched by former Presidents George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to support recovery efforts in the wake of recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma — has been expanded to include funds for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands after Maria, the group said Monday.

Hillary Clinton urged the Trump administration to send the U.S. Navy to aid in the response.