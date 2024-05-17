Pueblo South's Luke Dehn named Pueblo Chieftain Student of the Week

Luke Dehn, a senior at South High School, has been voted this week's Pueblo Chieftain Student of the Week by readers.

The South senior has received an academic letter for every semester he has attended at the school. He is a four-year baseball letter winner, a four-year golf letter winner, a two-year participant in basketball and a two-year participant in track.

Dehn also has participated in Neumann Club at South in addition to volunteering with Caring Hearts Daycare and Junior Achievement. He plans to study mechanical engineering at the Colorado School of Mines. He received about 48% of votes in last week's Student of the Week poll.

Luke Dehn

Last week's poll featured six high-achieving students representing Centennial High School, Central High School, Dutch Clark Digital Online at Paragon, East High School, Pueblo County High School and South High School. All six nominees the poll have logged countless hours in and out of the classroom to turn their aspirations into realities. Here are the other nominees from the last Student of the Week poll.

Angelina Burk

Angelina Burk, Dutch Clark Digital Online at Paragon

Angelina Burk is only a junior, but her completion of extra high school credits will allow her to walk in the Dutch Clark Digital Online at Paragon graduation ceremony on May 23, 2023. Upon graduating high school, Burk plans to get a real estate license through an online course before attending college at Texas Tech University and becoming an ultrasound technician.

Sara DeHeart

Sara DeHeart, Centennial High School

Sara DeHeart has danced with the Sangre De Cristo School of Dance since she was three years old. Now a college-bound senior, DeHeart has been involved with FBLA, Health Occupation Students of America, National Honor Society and Newman Club. She also is a four-year track and cross country letter winner who has volunteered with Rake Up Pueblo and Centennial Science Club projects at Morton Elementary.

Macey Martinez

Macey Martinez, Pueblo County High School

Macey Martinez, an executive officer for the Pueblo County High School DECA program, played a key role in the student-led, school-wide effort to raise over $22,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this year. The junior is a three-year letter winner in soccer and cheerleading who also has received academic letters throughout her time in high school. As a sophomore, she was named to the All-South-Central League soccer team.

Michael Montoya

Michael Montoya, Central High School

Michael Montoya is a mental health advocate who helped weld the "You Don't Stand Alone" statue on the Arkansas River levee to honor his late friend Erric "Mikey" Lopez. Montoya has a 4.05 GPA, been selected Central's DAR Good Citizen and played with other top football prospects at the 2024 Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. The senior will attend the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota after graduation.

Ebony Padilla-Andrews

Ebony Padilla-Andrews, East High School

Ebony Padilla-Andrews was a member of Colorado's first Unified Bowling state champion team in 2021. This year, the East High School senior committed to bowling in college for Kansas Wesleyan University. She has served as East's student body president, MEChA president, a member of the culinary program, Key Club, Talon Team and TRIO Upward Bound. She looks to study biomedical science in college.

