Pueblo police seek help to ID man and woman who may be connected to April 7 homicide

Pueblo police are seeking to identify two individuals in connection with the shooting death of Dominic Adams on April 7.

In security footage released by the Pueblo Police Department, a man and woman can be seen walking on Elm Street around the time of the shooting. Both figures are indistinct in the footage, but the male figure appears to be wearing a ball cap and a light-colored shirt with stripes.

If you can identify who these individuals are, please call Detective Medina at 719-320-6006 or if you would like to remain Anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867)or submit a tip at https://t.co/ClzA5h2xlz. pic.twitter.com/s5E6tR96f1 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) April 25, 2024

Gabriel Santiago, 19, has been charged with murder in the case.

Police initially found a man, later identified as Adams, dead in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Elm Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 9:25 p.m. on April 7.

Alexandra Santiago, Gabriel Santiago's sister, allegedly admitted during questioning that she had seen an altercation between her brother and Adams prior to Adams being shot outside of her Elm Street residence, according to an affidavit authored by Pueblo police.

A few minutes after the shooting occurred, two people could be seen on security footage exiting the residence and walking southbound on Elm Street, according to the affidavit.

Sgt. Frank Ortega stated that he believes the two people shown in the footage are likely the same two who left the residence after the shooting.

Santiago is scheduled for a first appearance on May 2 before District Judge Amiel Markenson. As of Friday, he was still being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $600,000 bond.

If you can identify the individuals in the footage, call Pueblo PD Detective Medina at 719-320-6006, or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867)or submit a tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo police seek public's help IDing man, woman in April 7 homicide