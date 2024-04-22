Pueblo police say homicide was caught on surveillance footage and ShotSpotter technology

An alleged homicide in which a 27-year-old man was shot and killed earlier this month was caught on surveillance footage as well as ShotSpotter technology, according to an arrest affidavit authored by the Pueblo Police Department.

Gabriel Santiago, 19, has been charged by police with the murder of Dominic Adams on April 7.

Police initially found a man, later identified as Adams, dead in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Elm Street after a ShotSpotter alert at 9:25 p.m. that night.

Santiago's sister, Alexandra Santiago, was also located standing outside the vehicle, leaning into the driver's compartment, according to the affidavit.

Several bullet holes were found in the vehicle and Adams was noted to have suffered an apparent bullet wound to the head.

A recording from a ShotSpotter gunshot monitoring sensor located 135 feet from the shooting captured a male voice saying to get out of the vehicle, followed by three gunshots. A different voice was captured saying either "no" or "go" and and another gunshot could be heard. A female-sounding voice could then be heard saying something like "no" or "go," which was followed by three more gunshots, according to the affidavit.

A video from the ShotSpotter system taken after the shots were fired showed a dark-colored vehicle on the sidewalk east of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle could then be seen getting onto the street and leaving the scene.

A friend and roommate of Alexandra Santiago told police that Alexandra was pregnant with Adams' child. The friend stated when she arrived home the night of the shooting, she had just gone inside when she heard gunshots and got on the ground for safety.

After the shots, the roommate said she stood up and opened her bedroom door to see Alexandra Santiago run into the house, saying repeatedly that Adams had been shot.

The friend stated that Alexandra Santiago drives a black car.

Alexandra Santiago told police that she and Adams had been in a rocky, on-and-off relationship for the past three years and she was currently pregnant with his child. She stated that Adams had previously been arrested for domestic violence against her and that there was an active restraining order that prohibited him from contacting her.

Court records confirm that a permanent protection order was issued on June 3, 2022, against Adams, with Alexandra Santiago as the protected party.

The day of the shooting, Santiago said she had been with her brother, Gabriel Santiago, all day that day, and he had just dropped her off. When asked what car Gabriel Santiago drove, she replied that he drove her vehicle. She stated that her brother had stayed at the house for 15-20 minutes after dropping her off, then left in her car to give his friends a ride.

At some point, Adams showed up outside the house in his vehicle, she said.

When asked if her brother had left the house prior to the shooting, she said, "I don't know, he came in and then came back out, then left."

However, according to the affidavit, after being directly asked several times, Alexandra Santiago admitted she had seen the altercation leading up to her brother shooting Adams, despite her telling Adams to leave several times.

She stated that before the shooting, she saw the two men arguing. She stated at some point she closed her eyes, and when she opened them, Adams had been shot.

After the shooting, Gabriel Santiago left the scene, Alexandra Santiago said.

Santiago told police her brother had seen Adams strangle her before. She said her brother hated Adams and had previously told her to stay away from him. She also said the feeling had been mutual, with Adams threatening Gabriel Santiago several times and having previously assaulted him.

Surveillance footage from a nearby residence obtained by police showed a light-colored car stop in front of Alexandra Santiago's Elm Street residence at approximately 9:25 p.m.

The doors on both the driver's and passenger's sides of the suspect vehicle opened about 20 seconds later, and a person walked around the rear of the suspect vehicle. Flashes of light, which were consistent with muzzle flashes, could be seen emanating from the person walking toward the suspect vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The suspect then approached the driver's side of the victim vehicle, then backed away, at which point more flashes could be seen on the video.

As an unrelated SUV passed by and illuminated the area, two people could be seen standing near the driver's side of the suspect vehicle, one of whom ran around the hood of the suspect vehicle with a light in his hand.

At 9:26 p.m., more flashes could be seen near the passenger side of the suspect vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Over the next several minutes, more flashes could be seen and people were seen entering and exiting the residence and moving around the suspect vehicle.

At 9:28 p.m., the suspect vehicle left, traveling westbound on Summit Avenue. Two people then exited the residence walking southbound on Elm Street, and one person exited the house to approach the suspect vehicle. At 9:31 p.m., the first Pueblo police officer arrived on the scene.

An autopsy later confirmed that Adams died of several gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Santiago was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder. He is currently being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $600,000 bond. He will make his first appearance in front of Judge Amiel Markenson on May 2.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Gabriel Santiago alleged murder of Dominic Adams caught on tape in Pueblo