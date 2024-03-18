Pueblo man convicted by federal jury of methamphetamine possession, gun crimes

A Pueblo man has been convicted by a federal jury of drug and firearm charges.

Timothy Martinez, 46, was convicted on March 7 on one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, one count of carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the facts established at trial, Martinez was well known to the Pueblo Police Department, according to a recent news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

When Martinez was arrested in July 2023 on an unrelated active warrant, officers found a loaded semiautomatic handgun, fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, other drugs, and various types of ammunition, according to the release. Martinez also had prior felony convictions for aggravated battery, sexual assault, failure to register as a sex offender, trespassing, domestic violence, controlled substance possession, and possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute.

More federal crime news: Man sentenced to 17 years for series of 2023 bank robberies, including one in Pueblo

The U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado in Denver.

“The Office of the United States Attorney in Colorado continues to work toward our goal of making our state safer by getting criminals like this off the streets,” said Cole Finegan, United States Attorney for the District of Colorado. “Once again, this type of conviction is made possible by effective, local, state, and federal partnerships.”

“The FBI is committed to working with local law enforcement to stamp out violent crime and protect our communities. Federal task forces augment local agencies with specialized investigative resources and open pathways for federal prosecution. That is what happened in this case worked by our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force with Pueblo Police,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek.

“This conviction should send a clear message that we will continue to pursue the most violent and persistent offenders and hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

United States District Court Judge Daniel D. Domenico presided over the jury trial. Martinez will be sentenced at a later date.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorneys Aly Mance and Dustin Andre-Vandenberg handled the prosecution.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter@jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Federal jury convicts Pueblo man of gun, drug crimes