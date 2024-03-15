Man sentenced to 17 years for series of 2023 bank robberies, including one in Pueblo

A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of bank robbery, including one in Pueblo, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Aron Radej, 39, was on federal supervised release in April 2023 for a prior conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm when he robbed three banks in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Thornton by threatening tellers at each location, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado's Office.

Court documents identify the three banks as American National Bank on Circle Drive in Colorado Springs, Vectra Bank on U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo, and U.S. Bank on East 120th Avenue in Thornton.

The robberies took place over the course of around a week from late April to early May of last year. The first robbery, at American National Bank in Colorado Springs, took place on April 24. The second, at Vectra Bank in Pueblo, occurred on April 27.

Vectra Bank on U.S. Highway 50 in Pueblo, one of three banks robbed by Aaron Radej in April 2023.

The third robbery in Thornton occurred on May 1. Court documents do not disclose how much money was taken from any of the three banks or detail how Radej was identified as the suspect.

Radej was identified by law enforcement and arrested on May 2, 2023, in the passenger seat of a rented minivan, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. Radej had two loaded firearms in a backpack at his feet at the time of his arrest.

“This case and sentence demonstrate that we will not stand for repeat criminal offenders in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We continue to commend the work of our local, state and federal partners when helping to bring people like this to justice.”

"We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Colorado Springs Police Department, Pueblo Police Department, and Thornton Police Department in stopping this repeat offender's violent crime spree," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. "FBI Denver and our law enforcement partners remain laser-focused on reducing gun violence and ensuring that those who victimize citizens for personal gain are brought to justice."

United States District Court Judge Regina M. Rodriguez presided over Radej's sentencing on March 6, 2024. Assistant United States Attorney Brian Dunn handled the prosecution.

The FBI investigated the case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and "make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," according to the release.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Colorado Springs man sentenced to 17 years for 3 bank robberies, 1 in Pueblo