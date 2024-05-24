Pueblo-born FBI agent killed in line of duty to be honored with dedication of Laura's Park

A Pueblo native and FBI agent who was killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in a crimes against children investigation in 2021 is being honored by her hometown.

Laura Schwartzenberger, a born-and-raised Puebloan who graduated from Pueblo South High School in 1996, was one of two FBI agents killed in a shootout in Sunrise, Florida, on Feb. 2, 2021.

In her honor, Pueblo Parks and Recreation is hosting a park dedication Saturday for Laura’s Park, formerly Starlite Park, located at Surfwood Lane and Starlite Drive. The dedication is scheduled to begin at noon and end at 2 p.m.

Laura Schwartzenberger

The former Starlite Park was renamed in Schwartzenberger’s honor because it was the park in which she grew up playing as a young child, according to a news release from the city of Pueblo.

Laura’s Park was recently updated in February with new playground equipment and new sidewalk pathways.

“Pueblo Parks and Recreation is honored to have the opportunity to rename and dedicate Laura’s Park in Laura Schwartzenberger’s memory,” Pueblo Parks and Recreation Director Steven Meier said in the release.

“Laura was a well-loved member of our community and her service to our country as an FBI agent will always be remembered in the neighborhood park she grew up playing in as a child. Now this space can continue wonderful memories for other children and community members of Pueblo in Laura’s honor.”

Laura Schwartzenberger, second from the right, carving pumpkins at John Neumann School on Oct. 30, 1986 in Pueblo. Schwartzenberger was one of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty in Florida on Tuesday.

Schwartzenberger’s background in Pueblo and time with the FBI

Schwartzenberger attended St. John Neumann Catholic School prior to attending Pueblo South, where she was a state qualifier for the diving team. She married fellow Puebloan Jason Baca and was the mother of two young sons, Gavin and Damon.

Schwartzenberger began her career with the FBI in 2005 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was the first and only woman to serve on the New Mexico SWAT team. In 2021 she was transferred to Miami, Florida, where she worked on the Cargo Theft Task Force and put her diving skills to good use as part of the underwater search and recovery team, according to the city’s release.

“Later in Schwartzenberger’s career, she was transferred to the Violent Crimes and Fugitive Task Force, where she felt she found her calling in the Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force. She was the first female to be named as part of the FBI SWAT Team and was among the first responders following the horrific Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting, also known as the Parkland shooting,” city officials stated in the release. "Schwartzenberger received the accolade of Law Enforcement Officer for Federal Agent in 2016 and the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer in 2016 and 2019."

At a memorial service for Schwartzenberger following her death, FBI Director Christopher Wray said it was in Miami with the FBI's Violent Crimes Against Children Squad that the Pueblo native "found her true calling — keeping kids safe."

"Laura chose to be part of a team that spends their days in darkness, confronting the very worst parts of humanity. It’s a job with high stress, high emotional toll, and high burnout. But Laura never stopped," Wray said.

"She talked to anybody and everybody about protecting children from predators online. She gave presentations on sextortion and internet safety in middle school auditoriums, neighborhood backyards — even a living room packed with a girls’ softball team," Wray said.

Jessica Kone, a Miami-based lawyer with Bryn and Associates P.A., told the Chieftain in 2021 that she remembered her friend as a passionate defender of children.

"She was a hero to me — she was so strong, but so kind," Kone said. "She helped directly rescue and indirectly rescue so many kids, she saved so many kids just by putting bad people away."

'Exemplified heroism': How Schwartzenberger was killed

Schwartzenberger was 43 years old when she and fellow FBI agent Daniel Alfin were killed while serving a warrant in a crimes against children investigation.

As law enforcement attempted to serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. that day, the suspect, later identified by the FBI as 55-year-old David Lee Huber, reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence and engaged in a shootout with police. In addition to the two agents killed, three other FBI agents were wounded.

Huber reportedly died during the incident from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Every day, FBI special agents put themselves in harm’s way to keep the American people safe,” Wray said following the shooting. “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country.

"The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery," Wray said.

In the city's news release, FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said Schwarzenberger and her family, "will always hold a special place in the hearts of all FBI employees, especially those of us in Denver, Miami and Albuquerque."

“Laura's Park in her hometown is a fitting tribute to an FBI agent who had a passion for helping children, and who knew what it meant to treasure time with family," Michalek said.

Saturday’s dedication of Laura’s Park is open to the public and will consist of a presentation of colors by a joint honor guard, a proclamation read by Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff, an introduction of Schwarzenberger's family, an FBI presentation, a blessing and a ribbon-cutting.

More community news: Historic Arkansas Riverwalk set to break ground on channel extension, boathouse projects

Chieftain editor Zach Hillstrom can be reached at zhillstrom@gannett.com or on X at @ZachHillstrom. Support local news, subscribe to the Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo to honor slain FBI agent Schwartzenberger with park dedication