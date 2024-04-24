Public safety report: April 16-22, 2024

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

8:20 a.m. La Grande police responded to Cook Memorial Library for a trespass. The subject agreed to move along.

9:14 a.m. La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. The responding officers counseled the subject and warned them for disorderly conduct.

10:07 a.m. La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Washington Avenue for a domestic disturbance and warned one subject for disorderly conduct.

12:50 p.m. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery Treglown on two Union County failure to appear warrants.

2:03 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drug law violation on the 300 block of South Sixth Avenue in Elgin. A deputy made contact and took the information.

4:26 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a call about theft of services at Waste-Pro/Spot On Septic. A deputy reached out and took the information.

6:50 p.m. La Grande police responded to Dairy Queen and trespassed a subject.

8:08 p.m. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan William Crouch, 33, on a Union County failure to appear warrant.

9:19 p.m. La Grande police responded to Grande Wood Apartments for a disturbance and separated the parties.

9:48 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about transient individuals near Safeway. An officer responded and the subjects moved along.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

12:24 a.m. Law enforcement responded to a call about a suspicious person at Walmart in Island City and instructed the individuals to go home.

12:35 a.m. Oregon State Police took a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 10900 block of Kristen Way in Island City. Officers responded and told the individuals to go home.

9:02 a.m. A caller informed the Union County Sheriff’s Office about an injured dog on the 1400 block of Beverly Terrace in Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and notified the owner.

9:16 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a transient camp near the Northeast Oregon Regional Food Bank in Island City. A deputy responded and the subjects agreed to move along.

11:53 a.m. Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Heather Renee Stafford, 37, of La Grande, on a Union County warrant charging six counts of identity theft, first-degree forgery and failure to appear.

4:39 p.m. La Grande police took a call about a theft at Grande Ronde Retirement Residence. An officer made contact and the items were returned.

5:46 p.m. La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street and officially trespassed a subject.

6:23 p.m. During a field interrogation at Y Avenue and Spruce Street, La Grande police cited James David Garwood, 37, on two Union County failure to appear warrants.

6:57 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a disturbance on the 2800 block of North Third Street. Officers responded and counseled the subjects.

9:25 p.m. A La Grande police officer observed a trespass at Harrison Avenue and Alder Street and warned the subjects.

9:38 p.m. La Grande police responded to the 2800 block of Third Street for a domestic disturbance and warned the subjects for disorderly conduct.

9:58 p.m. La Grande police arrested Candace Louise Sheridan, 27, for failure to appear.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

6:57 a.m. A caller told the Union County Sheriff’s Office about a careless or possibly intoxicated driver on Highway 82. Deputies responded, but the driver was gone upon arrival.

11:26 a.m. During a traffic stop on Interstate 84, Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Vern Sonny Heath, 36, on two municipal warrants. The first was out of Molalla and the second was out of Oregon City.

1:30 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a juvenile disturbance on the 2600 block of Spruce Street. An officer responded and took a report.

2:40 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request for contact from the 1600 block of M Avenue in La Grande about aggressive dogs. An animal enforcement officer made contact and counseled the owner.

2:57 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 10100 block of Highway 82 about possible identity theft. A deputy reached out and logged the information.

3:06 p.m. La Grande police received a noncommunicative 911 call from the 2900 block of Third Street. Officers responded and determined everything was fine.

4:04 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a theft on Craig Loop in Summerville.

8:03 p.m. Cayce Marlynn Bailey, 42, was arrested in Umatilla County on two Union County probation violation warrants.

8:06 p.m. La Grande police received a call about a drug law violation and took the information.

9:03 p.m. La Grande police responded to W Avenue and Fir Street for a report of menacing, but determined no crime had been committed. Officers arrested Spring Ann Willis, 25, on three Union County failure to appear warrants.

11:10 p.m. La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 2800 block of Third Street. Officers responded and resolved the situation.

11:48 p.m. During a traffic stop at C Avenue and Fourth Street, La Grande police arrested Joshua Taylor Lucius, 24, on a Union County failure to appear warrant.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19

2:29 a.m. La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue for a disturbance. The officers determined it was not a domestic disturbance and counseled the parties on the noise ordinance.

9:57 a.m. A caller told La Grande police about criminal mischief near Cooper Auto Sales. Officers responded and provided extra patrol of the area.

10:50 a.m. Dispatch received a noncommunicative 911 call from the Cove Apartments. Officers responded and found that everything was fine.

10:59 a.m. La Grande police responded to Riverside Park for a domestic disturbance and took the information.

11:56 a.m. A caller informed La Grande police about a noise complaint on Third Street and Crook Avenue. An officer made contact and took the information.

12:08 p.m. La Grande police responded to Washington Avenue and N Avenue for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.

1:39 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 70 block of Orodell Boulevard in La Grande for criminal mischief. Law enforcement will follow up.

2:17 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about harassment at Thunderbird-Cove Apartments. An officer reached out and counseled one individual.

3:20 p.m. La Grande police received a call about possible gunshots at the west end of Adams Avenue. An officer responded but was unable to locate the noise.

6:15 p.m. During a traffic stop at 12th Avenue and Division Street in Elgin, the Union County Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua David Toy, 33, of Elgin, for fourth-degree assault.

6:31 p.m. Law enforcement responded to Walmart in Island City for shoplifting and arrested Caitlyn Aundrea Garoutte, 20, of La Grande, for second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft.

7:08 p.m. La Grande police took a report for theft at Safeway.

7:26 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment at Highland View Apartments in Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained the options available.

8:53 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about harassment at Stella Mayfield Elementary School in Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained the options available.

11:33 p.m. La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance at Travelodge by Wyndham La Grande. The officers determined the situation was verbal only and separated the parties.

11:54 p.m. A caller informed the Union County Sheriff’s Office about a possible missing person from Lucky’s Pub and Eatery. A deputy made contact and the subject was located.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20

2:05 a.m. La Grande police responded to The La Grande Inn for a disturbance and warned the subjects for disorderly conduct.

6:35 a.m. La Grande police received a request for contact about harassment at Rodeway Inn. An officer reached out and took the information.

8:05 a.m. La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue for a report of a person causing a disturbance. Officers arrested Victoria Renee Hood, 39, for second-degree disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

8:24 a.m. A caller on the 900 block of N Avenue requested contact about the theft of a bicycle. An officer took a report.

9:05 a.m. La Grande police took a report for the unlawful entry into a motor vehicle on the 2800 block of First Street.

10:40 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of Dearborn Street in Union for a disturbance. Deputies arrested Hank Thomas Evans, 43, for second-degree criminal mischief and harassment.

12:28 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen vehicle found on the 400 block of South 17th Avenue in Elgin. Deputies responded and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

12:44 p.m. La Grande police officially trespassed one subject from Sundowner Mobile Park.

2:34 p.m. La Grande police responded to Exxon/Subway for a suspicious person and arrested Richard Joseph Thiess, 60, for third-degree theft and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

3:01 p.m. La Grande police received a request for contact about the theft of a bicycle at Granada Theatre. An officer reached out and logged the information.

3:16 p.m. La Grande police received a front counter request for assistance about a theft on the 1600 block of Z Avenue. An officer made contact and logged the information.

3:23 p.m. La Grande police took a report for theft from a motor vehicle on the 700 block of Crook Street.

4:30 p.m. An individual turned in a lost purse found on Fir Street to La Grande police. An officer returned the purse to the owner.

7:51 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a trespass at Walmart in Island City.

SUNDAY, APRIL 21

12:07 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 71500 block of Highway 204 in Elgin for a disturbance. Deputies cited Roni Noelle Monique Trammelle, 57, in lieu of lodging for fourth-degree assault.

7:06 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible theft at North Powder Cafe and Lounge. A deputy reached out and took the information.

9:04 a.m. La Grande police responded to Cook Memorial Library for a transient individual sleeping near the building. The subject agreed to leave the area.

10:29 a.m. La Grande police received a call about a careless driver at C Avenue and Fourth Street. An officer responded and counseled one individual.

11:14 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for a missing firearm from the 61500 block of Skyline Lane in La Grande.

12:14 p.m. A caller informed the Union County Sheriff’s Office about a missing juvenile from the 400 block of Main Street in Summerville. The youth returned home prior to law enforcement arrival.

1:11 p.m. La Grande police took a report of a theft from the 300 block of Jefferson Avenue.

1:15 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a juvenile disturbance at Greenwood Elementary School. Officers responded and resolved the situation.

2:24 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a theft from the 70500 block of Bates Lane in Union. A deputy reached out and took the information.

3:53 p.m. La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Fourth Street for a disturbance and trespassed one subject.

6:20 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about an assault, but ultimately did not want to make a report.

8:57 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the 60 block of East Fir Street in Union about an assault. A deputy made contact and gave the information to the school resource officer.

10:28 p.m. While out doing follow-up at Pinehurst Apartments, La Grande police arrested Andrew Joshua Marsh, 35, on a Union County warrant with original charges of first-degree theft, second-degree burglary, wildlife violation and first-degree criminal mischief.

11:48 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a suspicious person on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. Officers and a Union County deputy responded to the area and the subject agreed to quiet down.

MONDAY, APRIL 22

9:24 a.m. A caller told the Union County Sheriff’s Office about suspicious circumstances at Blue Springs Crossing in Island City and a deputy advised.

10:48 a.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for fraud at Legacy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram.

11:22 a.m. A caller told the Union County Sheriff’s Office about a dog killing chickens on the 800 block of Palmer Junction Road in Elgin. An animal enforcement officer advised and the dog was taken to the shelter.

2:03 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a front counter request for contact about a felon in possession of a firearm. A deputy responded and took the information.

2:15 p.m. La Grande police responded to the 3000 block of Q Avenue for a disturbance. The officers found that the situation was verbal only and the parties had calmed down.

2:36 p.m. Eduardo Saldana Villegas, 37, was arrested in Walla Walla County, Washington, on a Union County warrant charging second-degree arson, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless burning, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer.

3:19 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary from a residence on the 67200 block of Moses Creek Lane in Elgin.

6:34 p.m. La Grande police arrested one juvenile at Jefferson Avenue and Second Street.

9:32 p.m. La Grande police took a report for a hit-and-run at Tamarack Courts Apartments.

9:52 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a suspicious person on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. Officers responded and warned the subject about the noise ordinance.

9:59 p.m. La Grande police took a noise complaint at Thunderbird-Cove Apartments. Officers responded and the subjects agreed to turn down the music.

10:44 p.m. A caller told La Grande police about a downed stop sign on Bird Lane creating a traffic hazard. Law enforcement advised the county road department.

10:45 p.m. La Grande police received a call about a disturbance on the 3000 block of Q Avenue. Officers, a Union County Sheriff’s deputy and an Oregon State Police trooper responded to the area. All of the parties were warned for disorderly conduct.