When public pools open in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio. View when your facility is welcoming guests below.

Bexley David H. Madison Community Pool

2100 Clifton Ave.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Canal Winchester Municipal Pool

180 Groveport Rd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Dodge Community Center

645 Sullivant Ave.

  • Dodge pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Driving Park Community Center

1100 Rhoads Ave.

  • Driving Park pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Dublin North and South Community Pools

5660 Dublinshire Dr., 6363 Woerner Temple Rd.

  • The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 14.

Gahanna Swimming Pool and Hunters Ridge Pool

148 Parkland Dr., 341 Harrow Blvd.

  • The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. at the Gahanna Swimming pool, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunters Ridge Pool.

Glenwood Community Center

1888 Fairmont Ave.

  • Glenwood pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Grandview Heights Municipal Pool

1350 Goodale Blvd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Standard hours beginning on May 26 are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Grove City The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center

2831 Southwest Blvd.

  • The Big Splash is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 25 to July 31 then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2, except on days South-Western City School District is in session.

Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool

3850 Veterans Memorial Dr., 4450 Schirtzinger Rd.

  • The pools open for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Lincoln Swimming Pool

570 Woodrow Ave.

  • Lincoln pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Marion Franklin Community Center

2699 Lockbourne Rd.

  • Marion Franklin pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Maryland Swimming Pool

1380 Atcheson St.

  • Maryland pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

New Albany Plain Township Aquatic Center

7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Powell Pool

260 Adventure Park Dr.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Upper Arlington Devon, Reed Road Water Park and Tremont Pools

2070 South Mallway Dr., 2000 Hastings Ln. and 2850 Tremont Rd.

  • The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours for all three pools are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Tuttle Community Center

240 W. Oakland Ave.

  • Tuttle pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Westerville Highlands Park Aquatic Center

245 S. Spring Rd.

  • The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 13, then 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Aug. 14 through Sept. 2.

Windsor Park Pool

1300 Windsor Ave.

  • Windsor pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Worthington Pool

400 W. Dublin-Grandville Rd.

  • The pool is opening for the summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.

