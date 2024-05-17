When public pools open in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Public pools are opening throughout the next few weeks in central Ohio. View when your facility is welcoming guests below.
Bexley David H. Madison Community Pool
2100 Clifton Ave.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Canal Winchester Municipal Pool
180 Groveport Rd.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Dodge Community Center
645 Sullivant Ave.
Dodge pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Driving Park Community Center
1100 Rhoads Ave.
Driving Park pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Dublin North and South Community Pools
5660 Dublinshire Dr., 6363 Woerner Temple Rd.
The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 14.
Gahanna Swimming Pool and Hunters Ridge Pool
148 Parkland Dr., 341 Harrow Blvd.
The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. at the Gahanna Swimming pool, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Hunters Ridge Pool.
Glenwood Community Center
1888 Fairmont Ave.
Glenwood pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Grandview Heights Municipal Pool
1350 Goodale Blvd.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Standard hours beginning on May 26 are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Grove City The Big Splash Family Aquatics Center
2831 Southwest Blvd.
The Big Splash is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May 25 to July 31 then 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2, except on days South-Western City School District is in session.
Hilliard Family Aquatic Center and Clyde “Butch” Seidle Community Pool
3850 Veterans Memorial Dr., 4450 Schirtzinger Rd.
The pools open for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Lincoln Swimming Pool
570 Woodrow Ave.
Lincoln pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Marion Franklin Community Center
2699 Lockbourne Rd.
Marion Franklin pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Maryland Swimming Pool
1380 Atcheson St.
Maryland pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
New Albany Plain Township Aquatic Center
7650 Swickard Woods Blvd.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Powell Pool
260 Adventure Park Dr.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Upper Arlington Devon, Reed Road Water Park and Tremont Pools
2070 South Mallway Dr., 2000 Hastings Ln. and 2850 Tremont Rd.
The pools are opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours for all three pools are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Tuttle Community Center
240 W. Oakland Ave.
Tuttle pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Westerville Highlands Park Aquatic Center
245 S. Spring Rd.
The pool is opening for summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Aug. 13, then 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Aug. 14 through Sept. 2.
Windsor Park Pool
1300 Windsor Ave.
Windsor pool has yet to announce when it will be opening for the summer. Once open, standard hours are 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Worthington Pool
400 W. Dublin-Grandville Rd.
The pool is opening for the summer on May 25. Standard hours are noon to 9 p.m. daily.
