Public invited to opening of Crow Creek Wildlife Management boat ramp, Davenport

The public is invited to join Partners of Scott County Watersheds (PSCW) to celebrate the opening of the Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area Boat Ramp, according to a news release.

The Improving Public Access and Usability at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area project was completed in October of 2023 with partnership from Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources, River Action, Inc., Iowa American Water, and Scott County Regional Authority.

The goal of the project was to improve the sustainability, accessibility, usability, safety, water quality, biodiversity, aquatic habitat, and stewardship of Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area. This was completed by establishing a boat ramp, undergoing trail improvements, adding educational signage, and the continuation of water quality monitoring three times a year.

On June 1, PSCW will have a work day to continue removing invasive species, cleaning up trash, and working on further improvements from 9 a.m.-noon at Crow Creek Wildlife Management Area, 21111 Scott Park Road, Davenport. The public is invited to a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. by the boat ramp.

To participate in the work day, register here. Contact Liv Humphrey, watershed coordinator, for more information at liv@nahantmarsh.org. For more information about the project, visit here.

You can learn more about Partners of Scott County Watersheds and the Crow Creek WMA project here.

