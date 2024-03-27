Public’s help sought on third anniversary of Cambridge cold case shooting

On the three-year anniversary of a deadly shooting in Cambridge, police are turning to the public for help with the case.

On March 27, 2021, a man and woman driving in the area of Pemberton Street around 12:30 a.m. saw 19-year-old Xavier Louis-Jacques unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. Louis-Jacques was treated at the scene and transported to Mount Auburn Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say he was found in the area of the Rindge baseball field and the basketball courts on Pemberton Street next to his car, a white Lexus sedan. The car was locked and Louis-Jacques still had his phone and keys with him, according to investigators. He was also found under a streetlight that was on at the time.

“He was a great, great kid,” said Louis-Jacques’ former baseball and football coach, Mike Spartichino in the days after his death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may dial the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-9151 and leave a message.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department.

