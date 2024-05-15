Public hearing planned over proposed oil, gas wells near Aurora Reservoir

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday, residents in southeast Aurora will have a chance to voice their concerns at a public hearing over proposed gas and oil wells near the Aurora Reservoir.

The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission is holding a public hearing over the proposed Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan. The meeting will take place Thursday at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center.

The Lowry Ranch Comprehensive Area Plan was proposed in 2022 by Civitas Oil and Gas and is a 32,000-acre, 10-surface location, 166-well comprehensive area plan in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Part of the 32,000 acres includes putting wells near the Aurora Reservoir, and some community members are concerned about the impacts this proposed plan will have on the land.

The reservoir is not only a popular recreation area but is a stored drinking water source for the community.

The group “Save the Aurora Reservoir” has told state officials that they oppose the fracking project, saying the project poses a threat to drinking water stored in the reservoir.

The group demanded a public hearing be made available before the state makes its final decision in late June.

That public hearing was granted and will happen on Thursday. Doors are set to open at 4 p.m., and the hearing is scheduled to last three hours.

Those interested in the hearing can sign up here.

If the plan is ultimately approved, the wells will be drilled beginning in the second quarter of 2024 and lasting through 2029.

