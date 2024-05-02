Public comments sought for proposed State 44 bridge improvements in Oshkosh

A map showing the location of the State 44 bridge where improvements are planned to begin in fall 2026.

OSHKOSH ― The public will get to shape the eventual design of the State 44 bridge online after the Wisconsin Department of Transportation created a website for the bridge’s proposed improvements.

The website, at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/ne/44oshkosh/default.aspx, will feature a comment form with a prepaid mailer to reply to the project team.

The public also can email the project team or call them directly with comments about the bridge, which is also known as the Wisconsin Street bridge, or the Wisconsin-Ohio street bridge, crossing the Fox River near the UW Oshkosh campus

The website includes maps of the project limits and location, scope and schedule, traffic impacts, displays and exhibits, and temporary business signing information.

According to the DOT, the proposed project is aimed at preventing the deterioration of the structure caused by “corrosive effects of the natural environment.”

The project team is proposing a new paint system that will preserve the structure’s integrity, extend the service life for the bridge along State 44 and reduce future maintenance costs.

Work will include the removal of the deteriorating paint system, the repainting of the structural steel members and the replacement of the existing gate arms.

Construction is set to begin in fall 2026 and will finish in spring 2027.

Lane and sidewalk closures will be in place on the bridge throughout construction, but the bridge will remain open to marine traffic and motorists.

