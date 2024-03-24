PSP: Heroin/fentanyl seized during traffic stop, one arrested

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say they have a man in custody after seizing nearly 500 packets of heroin/fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pike County.

On Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., state troopers initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram truck near 310 Interstate 84 West.

A man, later identified as 33-year-old Troy Aiken, from Lake Ariel, volunteered a small amount of methamphetamine during the traffic stop and allowed investigators to search his vehicle, according to the release.

As troopers searched the truck, they say they found and seized 495 packets containing heroin/fentanyl.

Aiken was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and other related drug charges.

Aiken was transported to the Pike County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 monetary bail.

