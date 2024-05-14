PSNS locked down temporarily Tuesday due to suspicious package

BREMERTON — Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility was locked down Tuesday morning due to an investigation of a suspicious package at the shipyard.

At approximately 9 a.m., Naval Base Kitsap Police responded to a suspicious package found within the shipyard’s Controlled Industrial Area, PSNS spokesperson Adrienne Burns said in an email.

"In line with our rigorous security protocols, and to ensure utmost safety, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility issued a shelter-in-place order for all of PSNS & IMF Bremerton," Burns said.

The Hammerhead crane at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton on Friday, April 14, 2023. PSNS & IMF issued a shelter-in-place order for all of PSNS & IMF Bremerton after a suspicious package was found within the shipyards' Controlled Industrial Area on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Inbound and outbound traffic and pedestrian movement were halted for about 45 minutes until a perimeter was established, Burns said.

Security personnel secured the area, assessed the package, and decided there was no threat, which allowed the shipyard to resume normal operations throughout most of the shipyard and re-open most of the shipyard access turnstiles at that time, Burns said.

PSNS fully returned to normal operations at about 11:15 a.m., the spokesperson said.

Naval Criminal Investigative Service Bremerton is investigating the incident, Burns said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Danger cleared after suspicious package found at shipyard