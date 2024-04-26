PSC sets technical hearings in Bismarck for Summit pipeline

Burleigh County Commission Chair Brian Bitner, center, listens April 22, 2024, during a Public Service Commission hearing on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Additional hearings have been set at the request of Burleigh County and landowners. (Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission has set a series of technical hearing dates on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project.

The hearings are set for May 28-30 and June 3 at the state Capitol. Hearings begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.

The hearings come at the request of Burleigh County and landowner intervenors who were unable to participate in an April 22 hearing. Burleigh County officials cited a conflict with a trial that same week.

The PSC had reserved the entire week of April 22 but instead wrapped up testimony from Summit officials and the public in one day.

The PSC order for the hearings says the agency will permit Burleigh County and landowner intervenors an opportunity to cross examine witnesses who testified at the April 22 hearing and offer witnesses. There will be no public input during the technical hearings.

Summit is making a second attempt at obtaining a permit for its carbon capture pipeline. The PSC denied Summit a permit last year but has given Summit the opportunity to address problems with its initial application.

Summit’s changes include altering its route through Burleigh County and around Bismarck.

There also will be hearings May 24 in Wahpeton and June 4 in Linton where more public testimony will be taken.

Summit is seeking to build a five-state pipeline network that would bring greenhouse gas emissions from ethanol plants to an underground storage site northwest of Bismarck.

