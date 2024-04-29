PSC approves Oliver County wind farm

Wind turbines are pictured east of Wilton in central North Dakota. (Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor)

The North Dakota Public Service Commission on Monday approved a wind farm and transmission line in Oliver County.

The approval comes despite PSC Chair Randy Christmann’s concerns about the wind farm being a “greenwashing” project during the public hearing on the project in January.

Monday, Christmann said he still had mixed feelings about the project but voted with the two other commissioners on the PSC to approve the NextEra project.

The project is for up to 70 wind turbines to provide up to 200 megawatts of energy and includes an 18-mile transmission line.

A NextEra representative said at the meeting that the project would cost about $345 million and the transmission line would cost about $45 million.

NextEra lists Verizon as a customer for the power. Verizon does not have any large facilities in the area that need the power, Christmann said during the hearing.

Christmann on Monday noted support from Oliver County and landowners, but resistance from some residents.

“I definitely believe that most people who are going to live within this area do not want it,” he said.

