PRT announces climate action plan that creates ‘road map’ to a zero-emissions future

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced its first-ever climate action plan focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving the health of community members on Monday.

The transit agency says the plan is a road map to a zero-emissions future that identifies both long and short-term steps it can take to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, the production of greenhouse gases and the negative environmental impacts they create. Some of the steps PRT can take are growing ridership, switching to zero-emission vehicles and reducing building energy usage.

“Public transit plays an essential role in building a more sustainable and equitable Allegheny County,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “We are extremely excited to join many of our peer agencies across the country in recognizing the growing impact of climate change and to cultivate new partnerships locally as we improve the health and wellbeing of residents across Southwestern Pennsylvania.”

Click here to see the full climate action plan.

To help in this initiative, PRT will hire a sustainability director, a position that was included in the agency’s 2023-24 budget.

