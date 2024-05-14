Providence Park breaks ground to help the homeless

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A dream is becoming a reality in the fight against homelessness in Pulaski County.

A groundbreaking happened on Tuesday for the soon-to-be Providence Park.

The land will soon consist of 400 tiny homes that will offer medical, mental and dental services.

Organizers say it’s all made possible with the help of public and private partnerships.

“Partnerships are the cornerstone of many success endeavors, whether in business or any community projects,” Providence Park CEO Errin Stanger said. “I believe partnerships play a crucial role in addressing the complex issue of chronic homelessness. And this project took a dramatic leap when Pulaski County and specifically Judge Barry Hyde became involved.”

Providence Park is modeled after Community First Village in Austin, Texas, which has seen success in its program for many years.

