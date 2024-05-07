Protests continue at UNC Charlotte after arrest, pro-Palestine encampment dismantled

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Campus protests have taken a turn at universities nationwide – from Harvard to Columbia and Chapel Hill – and now UNC Charlotte.

Campus police marched into a quad and tore down an encampment Tuesday morning, May 7, amid a protest over the conflict in Gaza. At least one person was arrested.

UNC Charlotte has officially closed off access to buildings there to everyone but students and staff, since an encampment was dismantled Tuesday morning.

It’s in response to all that has happened at UNC Charlotte over the last several days, with several protests occurring on campus.

QCN crews have noted a larger-than-usual police presence on campus throughout the day.

Our crews were on campus early Tuesday morning when campus police and CMPD took down an encampment that had been in place for a group of students who are pro-Palestinian and protesting the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the deaths that come with it, and the university’s involvement in investments in Israel.

The university, for their part, said what was peaceful protesting and an exercise in free speech, had turned into violating university policy.

Queen City News was informed there would be a protest march happening Tuesday evening. UNC Charlotte officials said they would not allow that to happen.

