Protesters upset KCFD firefighter who killed three allowed to return to work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters returned to the scene of a 2021 crash on Monday, upon word the Kansas City firefighter responsible for killing three people in that crash is back with the department.

They held signs with pictures of the victims Tami Knight, Michael Elwood and Jennifer San Nicolas.

“Michael was a very light hearted and free spirited young man. He was an artist at his core,” Jessica Ames said.

“I lived in her apartment for two weeks when she died to take care of her dogs. I spent Christmas morning down here at Riot Room by boarded up gates to just be with her,” Jennifer’s friend, Aislinn Bird said.

Dominic Biscari crashed a fire truck into that building near the intersection of Westport Boulevard and Broadway after hitting the employees leaving Ragazza and the woman at her car on the sidewalk.

Court documents say he ran a red light with lights and sirens still on, going 16 miles over the speed limit. The crew had been given instructions not to respond to the call a short time before.

“It wasn’t fair to lose my friend that way, and it could have been an avoided accident,” Ames said.

Biscari entered an Alford plea in 2023, not admitting guilt and was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Protesters today said it wasn’t just that Biscari sped through the red light, but red flags were ignored including previous complaints about Biscari’s driving when behind the wheel of an ambulance.

“I think accountability is the biggest thing that we are here representing and asking,” Ames said.

In a statement at the time of Biscari’s conviction, KCFD’s Fire Chief said he’d move to terminate Biscari. Protesters say they aren’t the only ones who don’t think he should be back on the job.

“Plenty of honking actually, a fire truck gave us a thumbs up,” Bird said about driver’s response to the hour-long protest.

But if because of job protections or other reasons they can’t keep Biscari from getting back behind the wheel of a fire truck, the group would like to make intersections safer for Kansas City drivers. They called for technology first outlined by FOX 4, an investigation revealed was already in place in Kansas City fire trucks to change lights for oncoming drivers to red. But the city hadn’t installed the receivers.

“We also are hoping we can get some real answers from the city about when they are going to install sensor systems within the city,” Ragazza owner, Laura Norris said.

FOX4 wasn’t able to get answers about that technology or any updates from the city or fire department on exactly when Biscari returned or will return to work and if he can still drive.

Several protesters stated they believed he was given back pay for the years he missed. His attorney also didn’t respond to our request for comment.

