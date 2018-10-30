    Protesters jeer Trump in Pittsburgh

    Yahoo News Photo Staff
    1 / 32

    Protesters jeer Trump in Pittsburgh

    Protesters demonstrate near Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue where President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were visiting a memorial in Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018. The Trumps came to Pittsburgh to honor the victims of a mass shooting at the synagogue last week. (Photo: Matt Rourke/AP)

    President Trump was greeted by protesters during his visit Tuesday to Pittsburgh, where he traveled to pay his respects after last weekend’s massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 worshipers dead.

    According to the Associated Press, demonstrators shouted “Leave Pittsburgh, leave Pennsylvania” roughly half a block from the synagogue. Protesters’ signs included the messages “Trump Go Home” and “Words matter.” Critics accuse Trump of superheating tensions in the U.S., with many noting his past boilerplate condemnation of white supremacists such as David Duke. (Yahoo News)

    Photos: Deadly shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue »
    Photos: Remembering the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack »
    Photos: Mourning the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack »

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.