Protesters jeer Trump in Pittsburgh

President Trump was greeted by protesters during his visit Tuesday to Pittsburgh, where he traveled to pay his respects after last weekend’s massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue that left 11 worshipers dead.

According to the Associated Press, demonstrators shouted “Leave Pittsburgh, leave Pennsylvania” roughly half a block from the synagogue. Protesters’ signs included the messages “Trump Go Home” and “Words matter.” Critics accuse Trump of superheating tensions in the U.S., with many noting his past boilerplate condemnation of white supremacists such as David Duke. (Yahoo News)

Photos: Deadly shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue »

Photos: Remembering the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack »

Photos: Mourning the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack »

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Twitter and Tumblr.