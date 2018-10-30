Remembering the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue attack

The victims of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history were doctors and dentists, accountants and academics, retirees and senior citizens who didn’t let age get in their way. Two were brothers, another two a married couple. One was 97.

All 11 shared a dedication to the Tree of Life synagogue, where they were killed Saturday in a shooting rampage.

And they were “all very gentle, caring, compassionate, good people,” said Brian Schreiber, the president of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh and a member of Tree of Life.

Said Stephen Cohen, co-president of one of the congregations that meet there: “The loss is incalculable.”

CECIL AND DAVID ROSENTHAL: ‘SWEET, GENTLE, CARING MEN’

Cecil and David Rosenthal went through life together with help from a disability-services organization. And an important part of the brothers’ lives was the Tree of Life synagogue, where they never missed a Saturday service, people who knew them say.

“If they were here, they would tell you that is where they were supposed to be,” Chris Schopf, a vice president of the organization Achieva, said in a statement.

Achieva had worked for decades with Cecil, 59, and David, 54. The developmentally disabled brothers lived independently together in an Achieva building, spokeswoman Lisa Razza told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. David had worked with Achieva’s cleaning service and at Goodwill Industries, and Cecil was hoping to start working soon, she said.

While David was quieter, Cecil had a personality that got him dubbed “the honorary mayor of Squirrel Hill,” the venerable Jewish enclave where the synagogue sits.

Cecil was up for all sorts of activities: a concert, lunch at Eat ’n Park — a regional restaurant chain known for its smiley-face cookies — even a trip to the Duquesne University dining hall, recalls David DeFelice, a Duquesne senior who was paired with him in a buddies program three years ago. The two became friends, DeFelice said.

“He was a very gregarious person — loved being social, loved people. … You could put him in any situation, and he’d make it work,” chatting about the weather or asking students about their parents and talking about his own, said DeFelice.

And when DeFelice recognized Hebrew letters on Cecil’s calendar, the elder man was delighted to learn his buddy was also Jewish and soon invited him to Tree of Life. DeFelice joined him on a couple of occasions and could see Cecil cherished his faith and the sense of community he found at temple.

Emeritus Rabbi Alvin Berkun saw that, too, in Cecil and David.

“They really found a home at the synagogue, and people reciprocated,” he said.

Cecil also frequented the Jewish Community Center, where he’d greet Schreiber with a comedic bit: “Brian, you’re fired!”

“Cecil, you’ve fired me a thousand times, and I keep coming back to work,” Schreiber would respond with a smile.

Cecil carried a photo in his wallet of David, whom Schopf remembers as a man with “such a gentle spirit.”

“Together, they looked out for each other,” she said. “Most of all, they were kind, good people with a strong faith and respect for everyone around.”

The two left an impression on state Rep. Dan Frankel, who sometimes attends services at Tree of Life and whose chief of staff is the Rosenthals’ sister.

“They were very sweet, gentle, caring men,” Frankel said.

“I know that this community will really mourn their loss because they were such special people,” he added.

BERNICE AND SYLVAN SIMON: HELPING OTHERS AS A TEAM

Bernice and Sylvan Simon were always ready to help other people, longtime friend and neighbor Jo Stepaniak says, and “they always did it with a smile and always did it with graciousness.”

“Anything that they could do, and they did it as a team,” she said.

The Simons, who were among those massacred Saturday, were fixtures in the townhome community on the outskirts of Pittsburgh where they had lived for decades. She’d served on the board, and he was a familiar face from his walks around the neighborhood, with the couple’s dog in years past.

Sylvan, 86, was a retired accountant with a good sense of humor — the kind of person his former rabbi felt comfortable joking with after Sylvan broke his arm a couple of weeks ago. (The rabbi emeritus, Alvin Berkun, quipped that Sylvan had to get better so he could once again lift the Torah, the Jewish holy scripture.)

