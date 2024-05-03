Protesters Clash With Police at Portland State University

Unrest continued at Portland State University on Friday, May 3, after multiple arrest were made at an encampment at the college one day prior.

Footage captured by Brandon Farley shows protesters and police around the university’s library on Thursday afternoon.

Police made an estimated 30 arrests on Thursday, local media reported, of which seven were “self-declared students.”

On Friday morning, the university said its campus would remain open and was limited to “card access only.” Credit: Brandon Farley via Storyful

