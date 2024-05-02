Protesters arrested on University at Buffalo's Amherst campus

May 2—Fifteen protesters were arrested Wednesday night at the University at Buffalo.

According to UB officials, following the protest on North Campus, 15 people — including 10 believed to be unaffiliated with the university and five UB students.some students and others not affiliated with the university — were arrested outside of Hochstetter Hall after being advised of, and failing to comply, with an order to disperse for a violation of UB's Picketing and Assembling Policy which prohibits encampments and overnight assemblies.

While many protestors left the area after being advised multiple times by UB Police that those remaining at the protest would be arrested if they did not disperse at dusk, university officials said some of those gathered ignored the requests and were arrested. Two officers were injured as some of the protesters attempted to resist arrest.

UB Police were assisted Wednesday evening by the New York State Police, Erie County Sheriff's Office and Amherst Police, among other assisting agencies.

A range of charges were filed, including loitering, trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The individuals arrested were all released on appearance tickets and are due to appear in Amherst Town Court at a later date.

Because of federal privacy laws protecting student academic records, the university cannot confirm or comment on disciplinary actions involving specific UB students. Generally speaking, the university has an on-campus judiciary process to address alleged violations of the university's Student Code of Conduct. Should a student's action be ruled as violating the Student Code of Conduct, the student may be subject to a variety of sanctions.

The university recognizes and respects the right to protest afforded under the First Amendment. However, those members of the university community and visitors who wish to express their viewpoints through picketing and other forms of demonstration are permitted to peacefully do so but must not violate the university's rules and policies, university officials said.