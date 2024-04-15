Traffic to O’Hare resumes after protest shuts down OB I-190

CHICAGO — Traffic to O’Hare International Airport is resuming after a protest had all lanes of outbound Interstate I-190 shut down Monday morning.

Pro-Palestinian protestors held a demonstration that blocked the I-190 ramp to O’Hare towards the domestic terminals. According to a flyer, the protests were to demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Major traffic delays still remain in the area and to the airport terminals.

Photos of the protestors capture them sitting across the roadway with their arms interlocked.

WGN viewer photo

WGN viewer photo

WGN viewer photo

Video provided by WGN Sports Anchor Jarrett Payton shows people walking to their terminal to avoid missing their flight due to the messy traffic situation.

Protestors are blocking all lanes going into @fly2ohare. People are walking to the terminal and I might have to get out and walk as well. @WGNNews #ChicagoTraffic pic.twitter.com/3iNMy6og4b — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) April 15, 2024

If headed to O’Hare, alternate transportation, like CTA, should be considered.

