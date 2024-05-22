Prosecutor will seek death penalty against Larry Acree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of shooting and killing an Independence police officer and Jackson County process server could face the death penalty if convicted.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office notified the 16th Circuit Court on Wednesday that it’s seeking the death penalty against Larry Acree, 70, who faces 18 criminal counts related to the death of IPD Officer Cody Allen and Jackson County process server Drexel Mack.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker gave this statement in a news release:

“Today’s notice states the supporting criminal aggravating circumstances that the state will prove in seeking the death penalty in this case. Despite the high public interest in this matter, we will not make further public comment while this case is pending.”

Acree faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree assault and nine counts of armed criminal in what investigators say was an ambush on Allen, Mack and others who responded to a home near N. Elsea Smith Road and E. Bundschu Road on February 29.

The shooting was preceded by an attempted eviction. Charging documents say Mack and two others arrived at the home to physically evict Acree and used tools to remove a padlock from the gated drive.

After knocking and announcing themselves, they didn’t receive a response or any indication that the home was occupied, according to court records. They drilled out the front door lock and entered the home. That’s when prosecutors say Acree started shooting from inside the home.

Mack was shot and fell to the floor immediately, court documents say.

Other process servers called for help, and Independence police responded to the call. When police arrived, three officers entered the home and attempted to rescue Mack.

Prosecutors say again Acree started shooting from inside the home. Allen was shot in the head, court records say, and a second Independence officer was hit in the torso.

Officers returned fire and eventually took Acree into custody. The second officer hit needed surgery.

Acree’s next hearing is July 10 at 1:30 p.m. He remains in the Jackson County Jail on a $2 million bond.

