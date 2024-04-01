Proposed emergency services complex in Waynesboro receives $1.1 million federal grant

The effort to meet the needs of the Waynesboro area well into the future with an emergency services complex got a $1.1 million-plus shot in the arm when the federal “Further Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024” was signed into law Saturday, March 23.

The Borough of Waynesboro and WellSpan Health agreed to a feasibility study for the proposed 60,000-square foot-emergency services complex in July 2022.

Hopes are to have the study finished in six to nine months “to see if both parties can work together to construct the facility,” Jason Stains, borough manager, said.

The complex would allow for a consolidated campus housing police, fire, WellSpan EMS and complementary WellSpan Health services, according to a news release from the borough.

The proposed location is 5.27 acres directly across East Main Street from WellSpan Waynesboro Hospital. The property is owned by WellSpan.

What does the federal funding mean?

Bob Casey, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate, championed the project, becoming an advocate for it last year as Congress deliberated the fiscal year 2024 budget.

The $1,114,000 federal grant will go toward construction if the project moves forward.

The Waynesboro Police Department is currently located in borough hall. The Borough of Waynesboro and WellSpan Health are studying the feasibility of a medical services complex for the borough police and fire departments, as WellSpan EMS and complementary WellSpan Health services.

“I delivered this funding to invest in Waynesboro’s first responders and to improve health care for the Pennsylvanians who call it home,” according to Casey. “This federal funding will bring all of Waynesboro’s public first responders under one roof, better enabling coordination and collaboration, and streamline residents’ access to critical health services whenever they need it.”

“This is a significant award for the community, as the borough has outgrown its current facilities for our police and fire departments. We are grateful to Sen. Casey for his support of the project and recognizing the borough’s need for a new facility,” Stains said.

The borough also has $2 million in the bank earmarked for the complex and is seeking other grants, according to Stains.

“A large portion depends on the state and federal funding we receive,” Stains said. The process is not to the point where cost estimates or a timeline for breaking ground, construction and completion are available.

What’s proposed?

“We’re trying to plan for the future … for a building for the next century,” Stains said.

The Waynesboro Police Department currently is housed in borough hall on East Main Street and the Waynesboro Fire Department is based on South Potomac Street. Both need more space for existing and potential future police officer and firefighter/EMT positions.

The current plan includes a new police station with retaining walls and a privacy barrier to accommodate 20-person police force and a new fire station with five, double-deep apparatus bays and bunk rooms for firefighters and EMS, as well as 7,000 square feet for medical offices.

"WellSpan's commitment to improving access to care for patients in Franklin County extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals. We're excited to be able to make this emergency services facility a reality and we're thankful for Sen. Casey's support," said Niki Hinckle, senior vice president of WellSpan’s west region. "As a trusted partner in the Waynesboro community we know the strategic value that this location brings and how it will benefit so many of our friends and neighbors."

The proposed design has gone through four or five variations to “make sure this is the right thing to do at the right site,” Stains said.

The process has included visits to similar complexes, including ones Lower Allen and Derry townships.

Advice from people in those municipalities has been, Stains said, “Plan for the future and build larger than you think you will need because you will run out of space quickly.”

Location, location, location

“The ability to station first responders in a complex with medical personnel will greatly enhance the level of emergency response coordination in southern Franklin County,” the news release said.

The release pointed out the East Main Street location is within walking distance to downtown retail and service businesses and will support revitalization efforts along Main Street and foster further development in the borough.

It also is near three Waynesboro Area School District schools – the high school, the middle school and Summitview Elementary.

