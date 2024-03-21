Proposed 800-home development off Bear Creek in Columbia raises concerns

An aerial view of the proposed Columbia Bluffs mixed-use development, which would include 800 residential spaces and a daycare facility off Bear Creek Pike.

A proposed project to build 800 homes, a day care and other amenities off Bear Creek Pike has drawn differing opinions, such as if it would embody smart growth within Columbia's urban growth boundary.

The proposed Columbia Bluffs planned unit development project, led by Florida-based real estate firm Kolter Group, which has been reviewed several times over the last couple of years, was ultimately deferred by the Columbia Planning Commission earlier this month.

While the item did not receive approval or denial, there was a lengthy discussion regarding the project's newest changes, as well as many citizens sharing their concerns.

The request, made by applicant Gamble Design, was to annex approximately 410 acres of land, seek approval of the PUD's preliminary plat and to rezone the property to allow a PUD development. The land currently resides within Columbia's urban growth boundary in Maury County, but not the city limits of Columbia, hence the annexation request.

"It's my opinion that this newly proposed plan is vastly improved and is truly unique to this property," Greg Gamble of Gamble Design said. "It creates some economic diversity within this neighborhood. This is not to be a one size fits all, but to provide diversity and options to the residents of Columbia."

Citizens voice concerns

The Columbia Bluffs project aims to be one of the largest developments in recent history, and while it aims to provide housing options for Columbia's growing population, its location has drawn concerns.

Bear Creek Pike remains one of the most traveled roads in the city, with multiple roadway projects either underway or awaiting approval, such as the I-65 interchange enhancements and the long-awaited Bear Creek widening project, which did not receive Tennessee Department of Transportation approval last year.

More: TDOT 10-year grant program to not include Bear Creek Pike widening project

The ongoing traffic woes with bringing 800 homes to the area raised many concerns from citizens, with no less than 10 signing up to speak during the March 13 meeting. While traffic was a common theme, other issues included the potential impact it would have on local utilities, such as water and sewer.

Early morning drivers travel through the intersection at Nashville Highway and Bear Creek Pike, what is considered the busiest intersection in the city.

"I've lived on my road for 17 years now, and I have seen several fatalities literally across the street from my house," Scott Prince, a nearby Columbia resident said. "The unintended consequences of increased traffic up and down our road is just getting to be too much. Without further improvements and infrastructure, I'm afraid that we're just going to be another Baker Road before too long, with people cutting through towards Bear Creek Pike. It's a problem that's just not going to be able to be solved."

Maury County District 8 Commissioner Gabe Howard, also voiced his concerns, primarily speaking on behalf of the concerned citizens, property owners and others against the proposed annexation.

"This is something that the people don't want, and there's lots of great speakers who have spoken on the technical specifics of it. But I think this body did a great job of all the reasons why it doesn't fit," Howard said. "At the end of the day, you are on the side of the people, and the people spoke multiple times in this regard."

What Columbia Bluffs will include

The residential portion of Columbia Bluffs would consist of a mix of townhomes, single-family homes, as well as a section for active senior adults. Amenities would include a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail, which would include a bike lane.

More than 50% of the property is also being dedicated for park space/civic gathering areas. The planned 10 park spaces would include a clubhouse with two swimming pools, pickle ball courts, five playgrounds, two dog parks, multi-purpose fields for youth sports and a community garden.

Amenities at the proposed Columbia Bluffs include a walking trail, clubhouse with two swimming pools, two dog parks, multi-purpose fields and a community garden.

The townhomes would also be maintenance free, meaning residents would not be responsible for yardwork and outside upkeep.

Preservation of the existing land, as well as the nearby Duck River, local flood planes and other natural drainage areas was another key focus in the latest design, Gamble added.

"Open spaces should be identified and preserved with this specific goal in mind," Gamble said. "The property should be developed using conservation, design concepts where low impact is proposed, and where conservation is top priority around environmental features in order to protect them."

Commission defers, mayor praises Bluff project

After the lengthy discussion, presentations and the many citizens who signed up to speak, the planning commission ultimately deferred the item.

Given the project's scope, the varying opinions and recent updates to its preliminary designs, planning chair Charlie Goatz recommended the deferral, and that it was "too soon" to make a final decision.

"There is a lot that's new here, and a lot to take in, and we've heard a lot from concerned citizens. So this is a lot for me to absorb," Goatz said. "I do have concerns ... and it sounds like there are going to be lots of open communication between now and the next month for what's being presented here tonight."

Mayor Chaz Molder commented on the project, the fact that it has been ongoing for a number of years and how it applies to the city's approach to "smart growth."

Mayor Chaz Molder, center, joins Columbia Tourism and Marketing Director Kellye Murphy and Director of Development Services Paul Keltner for Maury Alliance's final Breakfast with The Mayor event at Puckett's on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023.

"I don't know what the definition of smart growth is, but I do know that what has been presented this evening ... the density has been reduced by 500, removed the multi-family and added the senior living, which is what we requested, added to the parks portfolio and [is] voluntarily agreeing to an impact fee," Molder said.

"Those are factors, if you take outside biases away on how you feel about the development and where it's located, that any reasonable person can agree are positive factors of a development of this nature."

Gamble agreed that a deferral would be appropriate at this time.

"We believe that this proposed development raises the bar in Columbia, and we want to be a part of that process in raising the bar in Columbia," Gamble said. "We're excited about it."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Proposed 800-home project off Bear Creek in Columbia raises concerns