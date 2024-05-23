Project YouthBuild graduates 24 students in Gainesville

Graduates in the 2024 Class of the Project YouthBuild program in Gainesville will be remembered for how they grinded during the nine months of their enrollment in the program.

“This journey has been nothing short of inspirational,” said Aaron Brame, the program’s leadership and wellness coach. “We also want to acknowledge the parents who played a vital role and helped them to achieve this goal. Your belief in them has been a cornerstone for their success. The future is bright because of the foundation you built for them.”

Family and friends packed the room for the ceremony that was held Wednesday at the University of Florida Straughn Professional Development Center.

The graduates were:

Nate’talya Baker

Tadarius Carmen

Kaidee Carroll

Emmanuel Cobb

Harold Gainey III

Mya Gaskins

Gerquon Hayes

Jada Jackson

Tyquan Jackson

Tyrone Jackson Jr.

Damarion Johnson

Kohbrick Johnson

Honor McKinney

Merit McKinney

Nashe’ya Miller

Kavares Mosley

Carlton Levi Parrish

Jermari Pollock

Isiah Smith

Krystal Smith

Sade Tindall

Anthony Wilkerson

Chyana Williams

Timerio Williams Jr.

The class by Brame was praised for their grit, determination and resilience during their tenure in the program.

Project YouthBuild was founded in 2009 and the class of 2024 is the 16th class to participate in commencement.

YouthBuild program: Building up youth

It is an educational, occupational, pre-apprenticeship and leadership program for young people ages 16 to 24 who have a low income and have dropped out of school.

Project YouthBuild gave high school diplomas and congratulated 24 students on Wednesday at the UF Straughn Professional Development Center in Gainesville. (Credit: Photo provided by Voleer Thomas)

Students earn their high school diploma, nationally-recognized construction and healthcare credentials and receive an education award to be used for post-secondary education or trade school upon graduation from the program, according to its website.

Students receive hands-on training renovating affordable housing in the local community and participate in rigorous leadership programs helping prepare them for civic engagement and employment, according to program officials.

“When they come we know there have been bumps in the road,” said Jonathan Leslie, executive director of the program. “Our goal is to remove those barriers and let them become the person they can be with the talents they have. We learn from them as much as they learn from us.”

Leslie urged graduates to be the best they can be.

“You’re building your legacy and paving the path for those who are coming behind you,” Leslie said.

The class of 2024 has earned over $35,000 in college scholarships and volunteered over 11,000 hours at local non-profit organizations, and all graduates earned a Presidential Volunteer Service Award for their contributions to the community.

Rachel Gillis, director of youth services, said staff and students created a bond that mirrors a family, during opening remarks at the ceremony.

Staff was there for students who needed a ride from work, lunch, a haircut before a job interview or whatever, Gillis said.

“Every year I’m amazed at what can be accomplished,” Gillis said. “We have staff that work with them to make them successful. It takes a village to raise a child and Project YouthBuild made it true. I know there were days you wanted to quit, but you didn’t and that’s why you’re here.”

Chief Joe Dixon of Gainesville Fire Rescue was the keynote speaker.

“Right now, you are beating the odds,” Dixon said. “Life is about decisions. Make sure to not do the bad decisions again. The good decisions you make are something you build upon. Good decisions now are better than perfect decisions too late. Surround yourself with people who want to do something. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

