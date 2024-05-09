Project Search grads celebrated at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of Project SEARCH − a program that connects high school students who are living with disabilities with employers that provide training and education leading to employment.

The program is the result of a partnership between OhioHealth, Tri-Rivers Career Center and the Office for Ohioans with Disabilities.

It provides work experience to help participants find rewarding careers. Program participants attend for a full year learning on-site at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital.

This is the second year for the program at Marion General Hospital and four student interns graduated from the program.

