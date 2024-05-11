Project Lead The Way honors Rockford school for STEM curriculum

The Gifted Academy at Thurgood Marshall School has been recognized as a 2023-2024 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School.

The honor is given to a select number of middle schools across the country that utilize the Project Lead The Way Gateway, a grade 6-8 STEM curriculum focusing on science, technology, engineering and math.

"We are really proud of the way we have been able to increase the courses offered to our students that emphasize discovery, science and engineering," Principal Jessica Powell said in a news release. "Project Lead the Way has given our students firsthand understanding of some of the skills and demands of various careers while encouraging creativity and fostering collaboration."

The recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their Project Lead the Way programs. To be eligible for the designation, Marshall had to meet a variety of criteria such as the percentage of students participating in the program, the percentage of students who participate in more than one unit, the number of units offered and efforts to ensure equitable access to the program's courses.

Thurgood Marshall School has 482 students in grades 5 to 8. Students must apply and test into the specialized school that's only open to students living within the Rockford School District.

According to the Illinois Report Card, 88% of students at Marshall meet or exceed state standards in reading and 83% meet or exceed state standards in math.

