Progress shown in Key Bridge collapse cleanup

The command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers overseeing the cleanup after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge reports significant progress. Brig. Gen. John Lloyd, the North Atlantic Division Commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been to the wreckage site twice since the bridge collapsed on March 26. Crews are lifting massive pieces of steel, surveying the wreckage underwater and calculating how to remove bridge debris buried 30 feet down in the mud. The Unified Command is using a clamshell dredge bucket to extract massive pieces of steel as divers work underwater in the Patapsco River to make necessary cuts for a 1,000-ton crane to pull out a section of steel blocking the federal channel.

