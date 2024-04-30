Pro-Palestine Protesters Return to University of South Florida Campus in Tampa

Pro-Gaza protesters returned to the University of South Florida in Tampa on Tuesday, April 30, after police cleared them off the campus on Monday.

Footage filmed and posted to X by John Gregg shows protesters sitting on the university’s Tampa campus on Tuesday afternoon. People are seen laying blankets down on the grass and setting up supplies. Gregg wrote: “Students at USF in Tampa are attempting to re-establish an encampment that they abandoned last night. They’ve called for community support. Police are present. But at this point it looks more like a sit-in than an encampment.”

Additional footage posted by Gregg shows police near the camp. According to local news reports, police arrested three people and cleared the camp the day before. Credit: John Gregg via Storyful