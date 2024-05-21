New principals announced for Austin-East Magnet High School and Hardin Valley Academy

Rob Speas has been named the new principal of Austin-East Magnet High School. He will replace Tammi Campbell, who is moving to a new Knox County Schools administrative position in June.

Speas is the former Hardin Valley Academy principal who was suspended with pay in April 2023, almost a week after a contract janitor intentionally left two gas valves open in the school, prompting the school's early closure and communications confusion. The suspension was over in November when he was moved to Farragut High School as an assistant principal.

Speas joined the district as a teacher and coach at Austin-East in 2000. In 2008, he was promoted to assistant principal at the school. He served as an assistant principal at Fulton High School and assistant principal at L&N STEM Academy before moving to Hardin Valley Academy.

He has a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in education from the University of Tennessee, an education administration specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University, and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of the Cumberlands, according to his bio on the district's website.

Rob Speas

New principal at Hardin Valley Academy

Mitchell Cox, who replaced Speas at Hardin Valley in 2023, is moving to a new districtwide role as director of employee relations. Cox joined the district in 2017 as principal of Halls Elementary School.

Kirk Renegar is the new principal at Hardin Valley Academy. Renegar joined the district in 2008 as a teacher at Hardin Valley. He left Knox County to be an assistant principal at a school in Virginia in 2013 and then had administrative stints in Oak Ridge and at Tennessee Wesleyan University before returning to the district as an assistant principal at Central High School.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Austin-East Magnet High School, Hardin Valley Academy get new principals