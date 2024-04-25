Principal’s racist rant was actually fake AI recording by disgruntled employee, cops say

A Maryland high school principal didn’t go on a racist rant about “ungrateful Black kids” and Jewish individuals as suggested by a voice recording that surfaced online in January, according to police.

The audio file “quickly spread” on social media on Jan. 17 and had “profound repercussions,” according to police in Baltimore County.

Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert denied making the “disparaging comments” heard in the recording, and suspected his “technologically savvy” athletic director was somehow behind it, police wrote in charging documents provided to McClatchy News on April 25 by the Baltimore County State Attorney’s Office.

Eiswert told police he had discussions with the athletic director about not renewing his contract, and this “fueled a grievance” between them ahead of the audio clip’s release, the charging documents state.

The now-former athletic director, Dazhon Darien, 31, was arrested April 25 for disrupting school activities, The Baltimore Banner reported.

Darien is accused of using AI to create the recording of Eiswert, according to the charging documents.

The fake recording “not only led to (Eiswert’s) temporary removal from the school but also triggered a wave of hate-filled messages on social media and numerous calls to the school,” the documents state.

It also put him and his family “at significant risk of harm from others,” as the recording “fueled significant emotions from members of the public,” police wrote.

The recording was shared to Instagram, CBS News reported.

Part of the clip mentions “ungrateful Black kids who can’t test their way out of a paper bag” and “teachers who don’t get it.”

Information regarding Darien’s legal representation wasn’t immediately available on April 25. The Baltimore County Public School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Darien is also facing charges related to theft, retaliating against a witness and stalking.

This story will be updated with more information.

