Primary Elections 2024: Where to vote in Dona Ana County, who's on the ballot

New Mexico's Primary Election is June 4.

The Primary Election is open to voters who are registered as Republicans, Democrats or Libertarian only. New Mexicans can register to vote at a polling location during early voting via same day registration, though certain documents are required. The Green Party of New Mexico is considered a minor party. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, and in certain cases include state and county offices

Early voting is open in Doña Ana County. Early voting locations centers are open until June 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county.

Here's a guide to Primary Elections in Doña Ana County.

Where can I vote in Doña Ana County on Election Day?

Election sites open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony

Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Road in Berino

Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway in Las Cruces

Corbett Center/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral

DACC-East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd in Las Cruces

DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park

Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado

Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Doña Ana

Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces

East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces

Fairacres Elementary School, 5401 W. Picacho Ave. in Las Cruces

Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. in Mesilla Park

Gadsden High school, 6301 Highway 28 in Anthony

Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187 in Garfield

Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir. in Las Cruces

Hatch Valley High School, 170 Herrera Rd. in Hatch

Highland elementary, 4201 Emerald St. in Las Cruces

Jornada Elementary School, 3400 elks Dr. in Las Cruces

La Mesa Fire Dept., 16765 Highway 28 in La Mesa

La Union Elementary School, 875 Mercantile Ave. in La Union

Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr. in Las Cruces

Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd. in Las Cruces

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces

Lorna Heights Elementary, 1600 E. Madrid Ave. in Las Cruces

Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St. in Las Cruces

Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces

Mesilla town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla

Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd. in Mesquite

New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd. in Las Cruces

North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave. in San Miguel

Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr. in Las Cruces

Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St. in Organ

Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd. in Radium Springs

Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St. in Rincon

Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd. in Santa Teresa

Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce in Las Cruces

Solstice Senior Living, 151 Roadrunner Prkwy. in Las Cruces

Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd. in Las Cruces

Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces

University Hills Elementary, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces

Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces

Voting absentee? Here's where you can drop off your ballots.

Anthony City Hall, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony

Corbett Center Student Union/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

Delores C. Writght Education Center, 400 E. Lisa Drive in Chaparral

Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd in Las Cruces

Hatch Valley High school, 170 E. Herrera Road in Hatch

Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces

Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla in Mesilla

Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr. in Las Cruces.

Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park

Who is on the ballot?

Want to know the options on your ballot before heading to the polls? Find your sample ballot at https://portal.sos.state.nm.us/OVR/WebPages/SampleBallot.aspx.

