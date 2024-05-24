Primary Elections 2024: Where to vote in Dona Ana County, who's on the ballot
New Mexico's Primary Election is June 4.
The Primary Election is open to voters who are registered as Republicans, Democrats or Libertarian only. New Mexicans can register to vote at a polling location during early voting via same day registration, though certain documents are required. The Green Party of New Mexico is considered a minor party. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, and in certain cases include state and county offices
Early voting is open in Doña Ana County. Early voting locations centers are open until June 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county.
Here's a guide to Primary Elections in Doña Ana County.
Where can I vote in Doña Ana County on Election Day?
Election sites open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony
Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Road in Berino
Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway in Las Cruces
Corbett Center/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral
DACC-East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd in Las Cruces
DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park
Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado
Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Doña Ana
Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces
East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces
Fairacres Elementary School, 5401 W. Picacho Ave. in Las Cruces
Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. in Mesilla Park
Gadsden High school, 6301 Highway 28 in Anthony
Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187 in Garfield
Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir. in Las Cruces
Hatch Valley High School, 170 Herrera Rd. in Hatch
Highland elementary, 4201 Emerald St. in Las Cruces
Jornada Elementary School, 3400 elks Dr. in Las Cruces
La Mesa Fire Dept., 16765 Highway 28 in La Mesa
La Union Elementary School, 875 Mercantile Ave. in La Union
Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr. in Las Cruces
Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd. in Las Cruces
Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces
Lorna Heights Elementary, 1600 E. Madrid Ave. in Las Cruces
Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St. in Las Cruces
Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces
Mesilla town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla
Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd. in Mesquite
New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd. in Las Cruces
North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave. in San Miguel
Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr. in Las Cruces
Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St. in Organ
Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd. in Radium Springs
Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St. in Rincon
Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd. in Santa Teresa
Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce in Las Cruces
Solstice Senior Living, 151 Roadrunner Prkwy. in Las Cruces
Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd. in Las Cruces
Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces
University Hills Elementary, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces
Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces
Voting absentee? Here's where you can drop off your ballots.
Anthony City Hall, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony
Corbett Center Student Union/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces
Delores C. Writght Education Center, 400 E. Lisa Drive in Chaparral
Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd in Las Cruces
Hatch Valley High school, 170 E. Herrera Road in Hatch
Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces
Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla in Mesilla
Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr. in Las Cruces.
Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park
Who is on the ballot?
Want to know the options on your ballot before heading to the polls? Find your sample ballot at https://portal.sos.state.nm.us/OVR/WebPages/SampleBallot.aspx.
New Mexico Primary Election: Doña Ana candidates file for local, state, federal races
Read up on the candidates running in the June 4 Primary Election:
District Attorney
More: District Attorney candidates face off in forum ahead of competitive race
This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Your guide to the 2024 Primary Election in Dona Ana County