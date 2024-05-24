Primary Elections 2024: Where to vote in Dona Ana County, who's on the ballot

New Mexico's Primary Election is June 4.

The Primary Election is open to voters who are registered as Republicans, Democrats or Libertarian only. New Mexicans can register to vote at a polling location during early voting via same day registration, though certain documents are required.  The Green Party of New Mexico is considered a minor party. Primary elections determine each qualified party's nomination of candidates for federal offices, and in certain cases include state and county offices

Early voting is open in Doña Ana County. Early voting locations centers are open until June 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the county.

Here's a guide to Primary Elections in Doña Ana County.

Where can I vote in Doña Ana County on Election Day?

Election sites open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

  • Anthony Municipal Complex, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony

  • Berino Elementary School, 92 Shrode Road in Berino

  • Camino Real Middle School, 2961 N. Roadrunner Parkway in Las Cruces

  • Corbett Center/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

  • DACC-Chaparral, 755 Prescott Anthony Drive in Chaparral

  • DACC-East Mesa Campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd in Las Cruces

  • DACC-Sunland Park, 3365 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park

  • Del Cerro Community Center, 180 La Fe Ave. in Vado

  • Doña Ana Community Center, 5745 Ledesma Dr. in Doña Ana

  • Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd. in Las Cruces

  • East Picacho Elementary School, 4450 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces

  • Fairacres Elementary School, 5401 W. Picacho Ave. in Las Cruces

  • Frank O'Brien Papen Center, 304 W. Bell Ave. in Mesilla Park

  • Gadsden High school, 6301 Highway 28 in Anthony

  • Garfield Elementary School, 8820 Highway 187 in Garfield

  • Good Samaritan Social Center, 3011 Buena Vida Cir. in Las Cruces

  • Hatch Valley High School, 170 Herrera Rd. in Hatch

  • Highland elementary, 4201 Emerald St. in Las Cruces

  • Jornada Elementary School, 3400 elks Dr. in Las Cruces

  • La Mesa Fire Dept., 16765 Highway 28 in La Mesa

  • La Union Elementary School, 875 Mercantile Ave. in La Union

  • Las Alturas Fire Station, 4145 Cholla Dr. in Las Cruces

  • Las Cruces High School, 1750 El Paseo Rd. in Las Cruces

  • Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces

  • Lorna Heights Elementary, 1600 E. Madrid Ave. in Las Cruces

  • Lynn Middle School, 950 S. Walnut St. in Las Cruces

  • Mayfield High School, 1955 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces

  • Mesilla town Hall, 2231 Avenida de Mesilla in Mesilla

  • Mesquite Fire Station 10, 1 Firehouse Rd. in Mesquite

  • New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd. in Las Cruces

  • North Valley Elementary School, 300 Cascade Ave. in San Miguel

  • Organ Mountain High School, 5700 Mesa Grande Dr. in Las Cruces

  • Organ Community Center, 5800 2nd St. in Organ

  • Radium Springs Community Center, 12060 L.B. Lindbeck Rd. in Radium Springs

  • Rincon Fire Station, 255 Harlan St. in Rincon

  • Santa Teresa Middle School, 4800 McNutt Rd. in Santa Teresa

  • Sierra Middle School, 1700 Spruce in Las Cruces

  • Solstice Senior Living, 151 Roadrunner Prkwy. in Las Cruces

  • Sunrise Elementary School, 5300 Holman Rd. in Las Cruces

  • Tombaugh Elementary, 226 Carver Rd. in Las Cruces

  • University Hills Elementary, 2005 S. Locust in Las Cruces

  • Vista Middle School, 4465 Elks Dr. in Las Cruces

Voting absentee? Here's where you can drop off your ballots.

  • Anthony City Hall, 820 Highway 478 in Anthony

  • Corbett Center Student Union/NMSU, 1600 International Mall in Las Cruces

  • Delores C. Writght Education Center, 400 E. Lisa Drive in Chaparral

  • Doña Ana County Government Center, 845 N. Motel Blvd in Las Cruces

  • Hatch Valley High school, 170 E. Herrera Road in Hatch

  • Las Cruces City Hall, 700 N. Main St. in Las Cruces

  • Mesilla Town Hall, 2231 Avenida De Mesilla in Mesilla

  • Sonoma Elementary School, 4201 Northrise Dr. in Las Cruces.

  • Sunland Park City Library, 1000 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park

Who is on the ballot?

Want to know the options on your ballot before heading to the polls? Find your sample ballot at https://portal.sos.state.nm.us/OVR/WebPages/SampleBallot.aspx.

