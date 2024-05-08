Primary Election results updated: Preliminary final
May 8—Preliminary Primary Election results from Tuesday, May 7, 2024 for Decatur, Ripley and Rush County follow.
This initial report only includes contested races.
DECATUR
—President United States
(R) Donald J. Trump, 3,180 votes (82.38%)
—U.S. Senator
(D) Valerie McCray, 174 votes (64.68%)
—Governor
(R) Mike Braun, 1,666 votes (42.71%)
—U.S. Rep. District 9
(R) Erin Houchin, 2,827 votes (78.40%)
(D) Timothy Peck, 163 votes (64.17%)
—State Rep. District 67
(R) Alex Zimmerman, 403 votes (67.50%)
—State Rep. District 73
(R) Jennifer Meltzer, 1,832 votes (78.53%)
—(R) County Commissioner District 1
Brian Wenning, 2,759 votes (70.10%)
Tony J. Blodgett, 743 votes (18.88%)
Melanie Nobbe, 434 votes (11.03%)
—(R) County Commissioner District 3
Gabriel Nobbe, 1,226 votes (32.06%)
Mark Koors, 1,014 votes (26.52%)
Deanna L. Burkart, 878 votes (22.96%)
Nic Asher, 706 votes (18.46%)
—County Council At Large
Voters were asked to select three of six candidates.
Rick J. Nobbe, 2,097 votes (21.96%)
Bill Metz, 2,046 votes (21.42%)
Ernest J. Gauck, 1,695 votes (17.75%)
Janet S. Chadwell, 1,549 votes (16.22%)
Andrew David Brunni, 1,194 votes (12.50%)
Rob Duckworth, 970 votes (10.16%)
—(R) Precinct Committeeman Washington
Melanie A. Nobbe, 261 votes (70.16%)
Craig J. Walls, 11 votes (29.84%)
There were no locally contested races on the Democrat ballot.
RIPLEY
—U.S. President
(R) Donald J. Trump, 3,066 votes (86.56%)
—U.S. Senator
(D) Valerie McCray, 225 votes (65.79%)
—Governor
(R) Mike Braun, 1,588 votes (45.98%)
—U.S. Rep. District 9
(R) Erin Houchin, 2,652 votes (79.14%)
(D) Tim Peck, 237 votes (70.75%)
—State Rep. District 67
(R) Chad Meinders, 1,509 votes (58.15%)
—(R) County Coroner
Jason Bailey, 1,827 votes (56.93%)
Rodney D. Stepleton, 1,125 votes (43.07%)
—(R) County Commissioner District 2
Jeffrey J. Volz, 1,779 votes (51.64%)
Trent D. Mozingo, 1,666 votes, (48.36%)
—(R) County Commissioner District 3
Roger Gullion, 1,650 votes (50.49%)
Douglas E. Rump, 1,624 votes (49.60%)
—(R) County Council At Large
Voters were asked to select three of eight candidates.
Andrew Decker, 1,607 votes (18.71%)
Stephanie M. Back, 1,531 votes (17.82%)
Peggy Ann Ehlers, 1,182 votes (13.76%)
Katie Bailey, 1,059 votes (12.33%)
Richard Hooker, 1,019 votes (11.86%)
James (Jim) Batchelor, 837 votes (9.74%)
TanehaJ. Negangard, 774 votes (9.01%)
David Russell Forwalt, 581 votes (6.76%)
—(R) Sunman Town Council 1
Donald Foley, 42 votes (44.21%)
Erick Taylor, 31 votes (32.63)
Kyle Brock, 22 votes (23.16%)
There were no locally contested races on the Democrat ballot.
RUSH
—U.S. President
(R) Donald J. Trump, 2,117 votes (81.64%
—U.S. Senator
(D) Valerie McCray, 114 votes (61.62%)
—Governor
(R) Mike Braun, 1,049 votes (39.23%)
—U.S. Rep. District 6
(R) Jefferson Shreve, 689 votes (26.87%)
—(R) County Commissioner Southern District
Jeffery (Jeff) Wilson, 1,340 votes (51.50%)
Melissa Meltzer, 970 votes (37.28%)
William (Will) Degelow, 292 votes (11.22%)
There were no locally contested races on the Democrat ballot.