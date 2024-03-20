Primary election results are in: A look at competitive races and levies

COSHOCTON − The spring election primary on Tuesday had two competitive races for Coshocton County and two property tax levies.

Incumbent Republican James Crawford was challenged by West Lafayette Police Chief Chris Walters for a second term as Coshocton County sheriff. Bob Bigrigg, Merritt Roberson and Charles Selders vied for Coshocton County commissioner. Both were Republican primaries.

The Coshocton County Commissioners Community Meeting Room as the new voting location for all voters within the City of Coshocton for Tuesday's primary election.

Bigrigg won with 3,359 votes to 1,215 for Selders and 889 for Roberson. Walters won with 2,982 votes to 2,632 votes for Crawford. The Conesville Fire Department levy passed with 171 yes votes to 113 no votes. The EMS levy failed with 3,683 no votes to 3,158 yes votes.

All vote totals are unofficial from the Coshocton County Board of Elections until certified. The board of elections reported a technical issue with new voting equipment shortly after polls opened Tuesday morning. No voters were turned away and paper ballots were used until the matter was resolved, the BOE stated. Officials worked with the equipment vendor to resolve matters quickly.

Poll worker help a voter to sign in for Tuesday's primary election at the Coshocton County Commissioners Community Meeting Room.

Candidates' comments

Chris Walters

Walters has been West Lafayette Police Chief since 2021. He started with the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office as a deputy in 1993. He's promised to be an active sheriff going on patrols and taking calls from dispatch.

Walters said he wants to add to staffing and revamp the dispatch center. They've had two dispatchers per shift since the 1980s, which Walters said is not enough for the hectic modern world. He also wants to explore leasing jail beds to other agencies once the new Coshocton Justice Center is operational, which should be this fall.

"I'm going to support the officers and support the community. We're going to work to make Coshocton a better place and a safer place," he said.

Bob Bigrigg

Bigrigg was named Coshoctonian in 2022 and is retiring from Park National Bank. He worked for Bank One from 1980 to 1994 and then Ohio Heritage Bank from 1994 to 2014, before going to Park National.

Bigrigg feels his financial background gives him a leg up on the financial element of the job, especially wisely using the amount of state and federal grant dollars currently available.

"I was so honored as a Coshoctonian a couple years ago in 2022 and I have a lot to live up to with that right there. I plan on taking a course of leading Coshocton onto bigger and better things," he said.

Voters cast ballots in Tuesday's primary election at the Coshocton County Commissioners Community Meeting Room, the polling location for all voters in the City of Coshocton.

Races in the fall

Bigrigg will take the commissioner's seat currently held by independent Rick Conkle. He chose not to run for a second term. The deadline for independent candidates to file for the fall general election was Monday. Incumbent Republican Dane Shryock is running unopposed for the other commissioner seat.

Also running unopposed for re-election in the fall are Prosecutor Ben Hall, Clerk of Courts Camila Graham, Coroner Douglas Virostko and Engineer Fred Wachtel. All are Republicans. Republican Ashley Grassbaugh-Thomas has filed to run for the county recorder's office. Current Recorder Susan Turner didn't file for re-election.

Incumbent Democrat Janette Donaker is being challenged for Coshocton County treasurer by Republican Kristine Kempf.

Jason Given is running for the unexpired term as judge of Coshocton County Probate and Juvenile Court. The former Coshocton County prosecutor was selected in May to replace the retired Van Blanchard II. Attorney William Todd Drown told the Tribune he planned to file as an independent, but did not. The BOE reported no independent candidates filing by the deadline.

Property tax levies

Franklin Township earned a 2.5-mill five-year levy for fire protection that is replacing two current levies for fire services. It's estimated to cost the owner of a $100,000 home $89 per year and bring in about $159,000 a year, per the Coshocton County Auditor's Office.

Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services sought a 1-mill five year levy for general operations. The Coshocton County Auditor's Office estimated it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $36 per year and generate about $807,000 annually.

Director Todd Shroyer said he doesn't envision going back to the ballot anytime soon as voters have made their opinion known. Over the next few months they will be examining the department thoroughly on where to make cuts or how to generate more revenue.

Shroyer said it costs roughly $1,000 to put one crew on the road for 12 hours and with them facing a $750,000 deficit, that's a reduction of 750 shifts, but it's not that simple.

"Obviously, we can't afford to do that. We're going to have to look at everything. How we bill, the services we offer, staffing. It's going to be a top to bottom go through," Shroyer said.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Coshocton County primary election results