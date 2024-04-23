It’s primary election day in PA. Here’s a quick visit with southern Franklin County polls

Some people had to scrape frost from their windshields this morning before heading out to the polls as Democrats and Republicans were picking their parties’ nominees in Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Fred Kahl was the first voter at the Zullinger Community Center, polling place for Washington Township 4, while outside Clint Pentz campaigned for Chad Reichard of Waynesboro.

Fred Kahl was the first Washington Township 4 voter at the Zullinger Community Center in the April 23 primary election. He is shown with Judy Reitz, left, judge of elections, and clerk Virginia Johnson.

The Republican Pennsylvania House of Representatives race between Reichard and Janon Gray of Greencastle is the only local contest on the ballot in Franklin County.

They are vying to replace state Rep. Paul Schemel, who did not seek a sixth term to represent the 90th District. The district covers the southern end of the county - Waynesboro, Greencastle, Mercersburg and Mont Alto boroughs and Washington, Quincy, Antrim, Peters, Montgomery and Warren townships.

No Democrats are running for the seat, so the winner of the Republican primary will likely be the district’s next state representative.

Some observations at the polls

Only four people had voted at the Shady Grove Community Center, polling place for Antrim Township 3, by 7:15 a.m., but that’s no predictor of turnout, according to Nina Myers, judge of elections.

“It depends on who’s going to work in the morning,” said Myers, noted some years voters are rolling in just before the polls close.

Edward Hrzic, judge of elections for Antrim Township 5 at Grace Bible Church, worked with judge-in-training Debi Pirtle at the April 23 primary election.

Edward Hrzic, judge of elections for Antrim Township 5 at Grace Bible Church, was showing the ropes to judge-in-training Debi Pirtle. With 30 years in the Marine Corps and 18 as judge of elections, Hrzic has served his country well and is planning to give up the post.

Turnout for the primary was “unexpectedly slow,” Hrzic said.

Christopher Lombardi got ready to vote at Grace Bible Church, polling place for Antrim Township 5, in the April 23 primary election. He’s shown with poll workers Cindy Ryder, left, and Nancy Taylor.

“Come back in November,” he said, recalling high turnout for the last presidential election in November 2020.

Polls remain open until 8 this evening. More information about the election can be found under “General Information” on the Franklin County website.

