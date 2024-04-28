Prichard Police investigate weekend homicides

UPDATE 1:30 PM: Prichard mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed a third homicide Sunday also on Main Street. We’re working to get more information on each of these incidents.

ORIGINAL STORY: PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police and deputies with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two homicides in Prichard that happened several hours apart.

Saturday night one man was killed in a homicide in the 200 block of Telegraph Road. Prichard Police were called there just before 10 pm.

Late Sunday morning a person was killed in the 1000 block of West Main Street. It was called into Mobile County 911 at about 11:30 Sunday morning. One man was killed.

Police haven’t released the names of the people who were killed and we don’t know what led up to the deaths. This is a developing story and we’ll add to this it as we get more information.

