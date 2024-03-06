Presidential preferences made clear on Cape Cod on Super Tuesday

Cape voters made their presidential preferences clear Tuesday. If the November election was held today in Barnstable County, it would be a rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, based on unofficial results reported Wednesday by 15 town clerks.

For Democrat voters, Biden was the top vote getter in Barnstable County. Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson came in far behind the votes the president garnered.

For Republican voters, Trump was the front runner in nearly every town. In Eastham and Provincetown, Nikki Haley edged out Trump for presidential preference. Haley suspended her presidential campaign on Wednesday.

A Chatham voter makes his selections on the ballot Tuesday morning at the Chatham Community Center. Voting was slow Tuesday morning, Town Clerk Julie Smith said, adding that a handful of voters were lined up at the door before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

Voter turnout on Cape Cod hovered between 31% and 39%, according to figures given by town clerks in Bourne, Brewster, Chatham, Falmouth, Orleans and Sandwich.

Nearly 25% of voter turnout was by mail, according to Orleans Town Clerk Kelly Darling. “The total turnout yesterday was 37%,” she said. “In the 2020 presidential primary, turnout was 51%.”

On Tuesday, based on the party, voters chose their preference for U.S. president, and then for a state committeeman and a state committeewoman for their party. Voters also had a choice, still by party, of town or ward committee members.

What were the results on Cape for the state committee races?

Voters in Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee and Sandwich were voting for State Committee candidates for the Plymouth and Barnstable Senatorial District. The remaining Cape towns voted for State Committee candidates for the Cape and Islands Senatorial District. Towns on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are included in the Cape and Islands district.

Massachusetts has 40 state senatorial districts. Candidates voted to be members of the Democratic and Republican State Committees work in cooperation with the national party committee and with ward and town committees.

For Plymouth and Barnstable District state committees

Brian Dunn, a Democratic candidate for State Committee Man for the Plymouth and Barnstable district, won in the four Cape towns in the district. Amy Kullar, a Democratic candidate for State Committee Woman, won in the four towns as well.

Republican State Committee candidates for the Plymouth and Barnstable District — James McMahon III and Alice Zinkevich — won in all four Cape towns as well.

For the Cape and Islands District state committees

Democratic candidate Robin Hubbard won in 11 Cape towns for State Committee Woman in the Cape and Islands District. Jeremy Comeau won in eight towns for State Committee Man, and Owen Fletcher won in three.

Republican candidate Judith Crocker won in 10 Cape towns except for Provincetown where she and Daralyn Haywood tallied the same number of votes. William Crocker Jr. won in 11 towns for State Committee Man for the Cape and Islands District.

Final tallies for all candidates must be confirmed by the Secretary of State.

