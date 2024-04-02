President Joe Biden to visit Madison next week in barnstorm of battleground state

MADISON - President Joe Biden will visit Wisconsin next week, his second stop in the battleground state in less than a month.

Biden plans to “discuss lowering costs for Americans” during his visit to Madison but no other details were available as of Tuesday morning.

From Madison, Biden will travel to Chicago for a campaign event. Biden announced the Wisconsin visit the same day as the presidential primary and as his Republican opponent in the 2024 presidential race plans to visit the state for a campaign rally.

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Green Bay Tuesday evening — his first stop in Wisconsin since the 2024 race began. Biden or a top administration official has visited the state seven times since the start of the year as the Democratic president looks to replicate his narrow win in the state four years ago.

Biden defeated Trump in 2020 by about 21,000 votes. In 2016, Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than a percentage point.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Biden to visit Madison next week