President Biden warns of 'alarming surge of Antisemitism' after Columbia University protests

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden called on Americans to speak out against the "alarming surge of antisemitism" in the U.S. following pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University that prompted the school to cancel all in-person classes Monday and hold class online.

Biden's comments are some of his most pointed to date targeting protests that have erupted at college campuses across the country in the months since the Israel-Hamas War began last October.

"Silence is complicity," Biden said in a written statement Sunday evening. "Even in recent days, we’ve seen harassment and calls for violence against Jews. This blatant Antisemitism is reprehensible and dangerous – and it has absolutely no place on college campuses, or anywhere in our country."

US President Joe Biden boards Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, DC, on April 19, 2024, as he departs for Wilmington, Delaware.

Protests last week at Columbia raised safety concerns after Jewish students said they were subjected to acts of hate, intimidation and harassment. Rabbi Elie Buechler, director of the Orthodox Union-Jewish Learning Initiative on Campus program at Columbia and the all-women’s Barnard, recommended Sunday that students stay away from the university until safety conditions improve.

The protests came to a head last week when more than 100 student protesters were arrested and suspended after Columbia University President Minouche Shafik called in the New York Police Department to clear an encampment on the campus' south lawn.

"While every American has the right to peaceful protest, calls for violence and physical intimidation targeting Jewish students and the Jewish community are blatantly Antisemitic, unconscionable, and dangerous – they have absolutely no place on any college campus, or anywhere in the United States of America," Andrew Bates, White House deputy press secretary, said in statement.

"And echoing the rhetoric of terrorist organizations, especially in the wake of the worst massacre committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, is despicable. We condemn these statements in the strongest terms," Bates said.

Pro-Palestinian activists protest outside Columbia University in New York City on April 20, 2024.

Biden has faced increasing pressure from young voters and the left flank of his party over his unwavering support of Israel's war in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., an outspoken supporter of Israel, also condemned the reports of antisemitism at Columbia. "Add some tiki torches and it’s Charlottesville for these Jewish students," Fetterman said on X, formerly Twitter, referring to the 2017 white supremacists protests in Charlottesville, Va. that turned violent. Fetterman called on Shafik to "do your job or resign so Columbia can find someone who will."

Biden said his administration will continue to "speak out ad aggressively implement" his administration's National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, which was released last May and billed as "the most ambitious and comprehensive U.S. government-led effort to fight antisemitism."

Biden's comments were in a larger statement wishing Jews around the world a Happy Passover, which begins Monday might.

"This year, let us remember the central Passover theme that even in the darkest of times, the promise of God’s protection will give us strength to find hope, resilience, and redemption," Biden said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden condemns 'alarming surge of Antisemitism' amid Columbia chaos