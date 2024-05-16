President Biden hails 'monumental' step toward easing federal rules on marijuana

WASHINGTON ― President Joe Biden publicly endorsed reclassifying marijuana as a less dangerous drug Thursday as he hailed his administration taking a "major step" toward the historic move.

The Justice Department submitted notice for a 92-page proposal to move marijuana from a Schedule I to Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act, kicking off a period for public comments before a final rule is published and adopted.

"This is monumental," Biden said in a video posted on social media, calling the reclassification of marijuana "an important move toward reversing long-standing inequities."

Biden's remarks were his first publicly on the proposal to reschedule marijuana since USA TODAY and other media outlets last month reported the Justice Department's recommendation for the biggest change in marijuana policy the federal government has taken since pot was first outlawed.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks while meeting with the Joint Chiefs and Combatant Commanders in the Cabinet Room of the White House May 15, 2024 in Washington, DC. Biden will host a dinner later this evening for the same group.

Although the plan wouldn't legalize marijuana at the federal level, the shift from a Schedule 1 drug − a designation for those that are highly dangerous, addictive and without medical use − represents a massive transformation's in the government's view of marijuana.

Schedule III drugs are considered to have a moderate to low potential for physical and psychological dependence and also include drugs like Tylenol with codeine and anabolic steroids.

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana.



So today, the @TheJusticeDept is taking the next step to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under federal law.



Here's what that means: pic.twitter.com/TMztSyyFYm — President Biden (@POTUS) May 16, 2024

The shift comes as Biden is looking to shore up support from key Democratic constituencies in the November election, including young voters who polls show are backing the president at lower levels than they did in 2020. By a wide 65%-18% margin, voters ages 18 to 25 years old support rescheduling marijuana, according to a poll taken last year by Democratic polling firm Lake Research Partners.

In 2022, Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a review of how marijuana is classified; and last year HHS recommended it be rescheduled to Schedule III. The Justice Department did its own analysis and reached the same conclusion.

Biden said his administration's move to loosen marijuana rules builds on the record number of pardons he's awarded for individuals convicted federally for simple possession of marijuana. He also said it adds to actions he's taken to "lift barriers" to access to housing, small business loans and employment.

"Look folks, no one should be in jail merely for using or possessing marijuana − period," Biden said. "Far too many lives have been upended because of a failed approach to marijuana. And I'm committed to righting those wrongs. You have my word on it."

