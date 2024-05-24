President Biden to campaign in Philadelphia on Wednesday

President Joe Biden greets attendees after speaking at a campaign event on April 16, 2024 in Scranton. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will hold a campaign event in Philadelphia on Wednesday, the White House announced Friday. Few details were immediately available.

Frequent visits from presidential candidates were expected in Pennsylvania before the 2024 campaign began in earnest, with the state’s 19 electoral votes at stake, but the Biden campaign has put a particular focus on the Keystone State, opening a dozen offices across the commonwealth, in safer Democratic areas like Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, but also in areas that typically vote Republican, like York and Lancaster.

Biden has campaigned in Pennsylvania regularly in 2024, including a weeklong sweep through Scranton, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia the week before the state’s April primary. Four of Biden’s 2024 visits to Pennsylvania have been in the southeast, a densely populated region of the commonwealth where Democrats hold a significant voter registration advantage over Republicans.

A Philadelphia Inquirer/New York Times/Siena College poll released May 13 found Biden trailing Trump in five battleground states, including Pennsylvania, where 47% of voters polled chose Trump, and 44% said they would vote for Biden.

In 2020, Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

