Prescribed fire coming to Magdalena Ranger District

SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – If weather allows, officials have planned a prescribed burn for the Cibola National Forest and Grasslands. It’ll be in the Magdalena Ranger District.

According to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), the burn could start as early as April 21, 2024. Crews will burn about 1,455 acres near Durfee and Bolander Canyon along FSR 220 and west of FSR 549.

“Ignition will depend upon agency administrator approval and conditions within the ranges outlined in the prescribed fire plan. Desired conditions will result in effective smoke ventilation and dispersal and help achieve the effects needed to accomplish the burn plan objectives,” USFS said in a press release.

The Magdalena, Alamo, and Datil communities may see smoke.

