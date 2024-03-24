Pregnant woman died in ‘heinous crime’ and there’s a search for her killer, SC cops say

A pregnant woman was killed Saturday in a shooting that left both her infant child and another person hospitalized, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading a manhunt for the gunman.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis called the shooting “a heinous crime.”

Jennifer Marie Cruz, a 33-year-old Sumter resident, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where she died, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said.

Cruz, who died of multiple gunshot wounds, was reportedly 35 weeks pregnant, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although Cruz died, the child survived and was delivered, the sheriff’s office said. The newborn was taken to a hospital in Columbia where it was reported to be in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

In addition to Cruz and the infant, another person was shot, the sheriff’s office said. That victim’s injury is not believed to be life threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Further information on the conditions of the infant and the second shooting victim was not available.

The shooting victims arrived at the Sumter hospital at about 6 a.m. Saturday, and deputies were notified, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies learned that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Main Street, according to the release.

Witnesses told deputies that the shooter was Troy Wells, an acquaintance of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. Information about Wells’ relationship with the victims was not available.

Deputies said that Wells was waiting for the victims at a motel where they were staying, according to the release. When the victims arrived at the motel at 5:42 a.m., Wells fired numerous rounds into their vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Both Cruz and the other victim were hit by gunfire, according to the release.

There was no word about a motive for the shooting.

“We have reason to believe the suspect, Troy Wells, knew that Ms. Cruz was pregnant,” Dennis said. “This attack was callous and cold-blooded.”

Wells, who is facing charges of murder and attempted murder, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are asking citizens not to approach him, but call 911 if they see him,” Dennis said.

Anyone with information about Wells, or the shooting, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the coroner’s office.