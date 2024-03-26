Pregnant Chick-fil-A manager killed in crash was a ‘remarkable leader,’ co-workers say

Kristen Clark was like a mom to many on her team at a Georgia Chick-fil-A, co-workers say.

“To us she was a remarkable leader, a loyal and fierce friend,” according to her colleagues at the restaurant in Bainbridge, where Clark was a co-manager. “She made sure that her team was taken care of.”

Now, they’re mourning after the 33-year-old was killed in a car crash in Florida over the weekend. Clark’s unborn child, Asher Blaze, also died, co-workers said.

Panama City police were called around 12:15 a.m. on March 23 about an accident between a Honda sedan and a Bay County prisoner transport van near the intersection of Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to a news release.

Clark, who was a passenger in the sedan, died from her injuries at a hospital later that morning, police said.

Investigators believe the Honda was traveling behind the prisoner transport van and didn’t yield, slamming into the back of it.

Clark’s co-workers said the crash happened the day before her baby shower, WALB reported.

“Not only are we sad that we’ve lost a friend and a co-worker, but we’ve also lost family, and not able to meet that new life is definitely heartbreaking,” Krystal Apke, marketing director for the Bainbridge Chick-fil-A, told the station.

In a tribute posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Clark’s colleagues shared kind words and asked the community for prayers.

“She gave of her time, love, talent, and resources to make sure her team felt loved and supported,” they wrote. “This loss is one we will be feeling for a while as she has been a part of our team from Day 1.”

“It was truly our pleasure to love you back,” they concluded.

Seven others, including three detainees from the prisoner van, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, according to Panama City police.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation.

Bainbridge is about a 40-mile drive northwest from Tallahassee, Florida.

